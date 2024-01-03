Kaspersky’s 2024 Resolution: Declutter Digitally, Secure Your Data

In the wake of the digital age, Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity company, has ushered in 2024 with a unique New Year’s resolution proposition for individuals: clear the digital clutter. Digital clutter, as defined by the company, includes the excessive accumulation of digital documents, files, and unused applications resulting from our rapid digital content creation and application installation rate. This clutter is not just a storage space hogger but also a lurking security threat, often harboring sensitive information that isn’t regularly reviewed or updated for security.

A Look at the Numbers

Kaspersky’s data paints a concerning picture of our digital cleanliness habits. According to the company, 55% of individuals periodically clean their devices, 32% do so occasionally, and a startling 13% never delete unused documents and apps. The data stored on these devices is diverse and often personal, ranging from photos, videos, and travel memories to personal emails, contact information, and messages.

Connecting Digital and Physical Clutter

The company draws an intriguing parallel between our digital and physical clutter tendencies. A study the company cited revealed a correlation between people inadvertently purchasing the same fridge items and those having difficulties locating digital files at work. The Philippines’ significant cyber incidents in 2023 ring a cautionary bell about the critical importance of cybersecurity education and preparedness.

Emphasizing Consistent Cybersecurity Efforts

Yeo Siang Tiong, the general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky, underscores the importance of small, consistent efforts towards cybersecurity. He urges individuals to leverage available resources and support systems to uphold their digital safety resolutions. The company advises individuals to start small in their efforts to manage digital clutter as a key element of their cybersecurity strategy.