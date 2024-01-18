Kaspersky Survey Highlights Digital Skill Gap in META Region and its Impact on Earnings

According to a recent survey conducted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, over half of the workforce in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region feel digitally unskilled, a factor they believe is impacting their earning potential. The survey reveals that employees believe improved digital skills could increase their earnings by an average of 41%. The anticipated rise in earnings varied by country, with Egypt at 53%, the UAE at 44%, Saudi Arabia at 36%, Turkey at 35%, and South Africa at 36%.

Enhancing Digital Literacy

A significant 79% of employees in the META region have taken steps to enhance their digital literacy through free or paid training programs. The survey reported high engagement rates in the UAE (91%), Turkey (81%), South Africa (76%), with slightly lower rates in Egypt (75%) and Saudi Arabia (70%).

Digital Skills and Cybersecurity

The shortage of digital skills is viewed not merely as a career limitation but also a cybersecurity risk to organizations, underscoring the importance of a ‘human firewall’. Brandon Muller, Technical Expert for the MEA region at Kaspersky, stressed that digital skills are vital for career progression. Furthermore, he suggested that organizations can boost their cybersecurity by investing in IT and cybersecurity training for their staff.

Improving Cybersecurity Infrastructure

In addition to its findings on digital literacy, the Kaspersky study disclosed that 18% of companies in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa have faced cyber incidents due to inadequate cybersecurity investment over the past two years. It also revealed that 24% of companies lack the budget for appropriate cybersecurity measures. Despite these hurdles, many companies in the region are keen to fortify their cybersecurity in the forthcoming 12-18 months via investments in threat detection software, training programs, endpoint protection software, and the recruitment of additional IT professionals.

As the world continues to navigate the digital era, the need for digital literacy and robust cybersecurity measures has never been more crucial. Cyber threats are evolving, and organizations must adapt accordingly to ensure their survival in an increasingly digitized global landscape.