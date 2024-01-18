en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kaspersky Survey Highlights Digital Skill Gap in META Region and its Impact on Earnings

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Kaspersky Survey Highlights Digital Skill Gap in META Region and its Impact on Earnings

According to a recent survey conducted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, over half of the workforce in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region feel digitally unskilled, a factor they believe is impacting their earning potential. The survey reveals that employees believe improved digital skills could increase their earnings by an average of 41%. The anticipated rise in earnings varied by country, with Egypt at 53%, the UAE at 44%, Saudi Arabia at 36%, Turkey at 35%, and South Africa at 36%.

Enhancing Digital Literacy

A significant 79% of employees in the META region have taken steps to enhance their digital literacy through free or paid training programs. The survey reported high engagement rates in the UAE (91%), Turkey (81%), South Africa (76%), with slightly lower rates in Egypt (75%) and Saudi Arabia (70%).

Digital Skills and Cybersecurity

The shortage of digital skills is viewed not merely as a career limitation but also a cybersecurity risk to organizations, underscoring the importance of a ‘human firewall’. Brandon Muller, Technical Expert for the MEA region at Kaspersky, stressed that digital skills are vital for career progression. Furthermore, he suggested that organizations can boost their cybersecurity by investing in IT and cybersecurity training for their staff.

Improving Cybersecurity Infrastructure

In addition to its findings on digital literacy, the Kaspersky study disclosed that 18% of companies in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa have faced cyber incidents due to inadequate cybersecurity investment over the past two years. It also revealed that 24% of companies lack the budget for appropriate cybersecurity measures. Despite these hurdles, many companies in the region are keen to fortify their cybersecurity in the forthcoming 12-18 months via investments in threat detection software, training programs, endpoint protection software, and the recruitment of additional IT professionals.

As the world continues to navigate the digital era, the need for digital literacy and robust cybersecurity measures has never been more crucial. Cyber threats are evolving, and organizations must adapt accordingly to ensure their survival in an increasingly digitized global landscape.

0
Africa Cybersecurity
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
China and Africa’s relationship, a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of shared interests and mutual respect, has blossomed into a robust trade partnership worth $282 billion as of 2022. However, this economic entanglement is often obscured by one-sided narratives, overemphasizing perceived exploitative practices by China, and underestimating Africa’s potential as an equal partner. Breaking Down
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
2 hours ago
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
2 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
1 hour ago
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
2 hours ago
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
2 hours ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Latest Headlines
World News
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
3 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
3 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
3 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
3 mins
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
3 mins
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
3 mins
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
4 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
4 mins
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
4 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
60 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app