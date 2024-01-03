en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Judy Security Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Professional Christopher Leach as New CISO

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Judy Security Appoints Seasoned Cybersecurity Professional Christopher Leach as New CISO

In a move that underlines its commitment to robust cybersecurity, Judy Security, a renowned provider of security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has announced the appointment of Christopher Leach as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Leach, a seasoned cybersecurity professional with a comprehensive background in strategy, risk management, and financial controls, is set to enhance the company’s market position significantly.

Christopher Leach: A Pillar of Experience

Leach’s career spans critical roles at global Fortune companies and tech giants like Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. His most notable tenure was as CISO for Bank One, followed by senior roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co., ACS, and First Horizon National Bank. Leach’s wealth of experience and proven ability to manage complex security operations make him an asset for Judy Security as it continues to emphasize its commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for SMBs.

Judy Security: Enhanced Protection for SMBs

The appointment of Leach is part of Judy Security’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its offerings. The company is dedicated to using cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to ensure effective 24/7 protection against threats like phishing and ransomware. Besides, it also handles identity and compliance management for its clients, providing a holistic approach to cybersecurity.

Future Prospects: Innovation and Growth

With Leach at the helm of its cybersecurity operations, Judy Security looks forward to leveraging his expertise to accelerate product innovation and deliver best-in-class security solutions. This move is a testament to the company’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and its commitment to securing the digital assets of SMBs in an increasingly interconnected world.

0
AI & ML Cybersecurity United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scienaptic AI and DigiFi Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Digital Lending

By Bijay Laxmi

Programming Languages: The Past, Present, and Future in Software Development

By Momen Zellmi

Siemens and Mecalux Unveil AI-Powered Solution to Boost Warehouse Efficiency

By Nitish Verma

The Dawn of a New AI Era: Unveiling the Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence

By BNN Correspondents

AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M G ...
@AI & ML · 14 mins
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M G ...
heart comment 0
Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency

By Hadeel Hashem

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency
Interstellar Soiree: A Grand Celebration of AI and Tech Innovations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Interstellar Soiree: A Grand Celebration of AI and Tech Innovations
Generative AI and its Reshaping Influence on Databases in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Generative AI and its Reshaping Influence on Databases in 2024
AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

By Justice Nwafor

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest
Latest Headlines
World News
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
1 min
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
2 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
2 mins
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
2 mins
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
2 mins
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
2 mins
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
3 mins
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
3 mins
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
9 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
50 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app