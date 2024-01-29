ITOps and Security Teams Unite to Combat AI-Driven Cyber Threats: Commvault Report

A new Commvault report, developed in collaboration with The Futurum Group, indicates a growing trend of organizations globally integrating their IT operations (ITOps) and security teams in order to bolster cyber resilience against advanced, AI-driven cyber threats. This revelation draws from a survey involving over 200 senior IT executives, which included CIOs, CSOs, and CISOs, from regions including the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. According to the survey, 99% of respondents have experienced an increasingly connected relationship between ITOps and security teams in the past year, with established shared goals and joint processes for daily operations.

Challenges in Mitigating and Recovering from Incidents

Despite the progress in inter-departmental cooperation, the survey reveals that only 48% of organizations have joint processes in place to mitigate and recover from incidents. This suggests that there is still a significant room for improvement in establishing an integrated approach towards cyber resilience.

AI as a Critical Cybersecurity Tool for 2024

Looking ahead, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is perceived as a vital tool for cybersecurity in 2024. 68% of respondents believe that AI will enhance security by improving threat detection and response. AI is expected to augment various areas, including employee training, operational efficiency, user authentication, and compliance monitoring.

Data Protection Fragmentation as a Significant Obstacle

Data protection fragmentation is identified as a major hurdle to achieving cyber resilience. Over 90% of survey participants acknowledge the detrimental impact of this fragmentation. The report underscores the need for unified data protection platforms to simplify processes, minimize vulnerabilities, and expedite recovery after cyber attacks.

The research conducted by The Futurum Group on behalf of Commvault involved a diverse group of IT professionals across various regions and organizational sizes. This wide scope ensures a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape of cybersecurity, particularly in relation to the integration of ITOps and security teams.