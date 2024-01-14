Islamabad Capital Police Trains Officers for Cybercrime Battle

In a proactive approach to tackle the burgeoning challenge of cybercrime, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, spearheaded a comprehensive five-day workshop for the officers of the newly established Cyber Crime Investigation Unit of the Islamabad Capital Police. This initiative, designed to bolster the officers’ proficiency in dealing with cybercrime, marks a significant stride in Pakistan’s law enforcement adapting to the digital age.

Upgrading Investigative Skills

The workshop was a strategic initiative with a clear objective – to upgrade the investigative skills of the officers to effectively confront the complex and evolving nature of cyber threats. Cybercrime, a multifaceted issue with global implications, requires a specialized and nuanced approach for effective resolution. This workshop was a step towards equipping the officers with the necessary skills to navigate the digital crime landscape.

Diverse Aspects of Cybercrime Investigation

During the intense five-day workshop, participants were introduced to various dimensions of cybercrime investigation. The curriculum included mobile data analysis, IMEI tracing, cloning, cyber hacking, ransomware, spyware, financial fraud, and other internet-based offenses. These topics were meticulously tailored to address the most common and damaging forms of cybercrimes that are prevalent today.

Collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency

A total of 60 officers from the Islamabad Capital Police completed the initial phase of their training. The workshop was held in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a testament to the cooperative strategy adopted to tackle cybercrimes effectively. This joint initiative underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in enhancing the overall efficacy of cybercrime investigations.

The collaboration with the FIA is not merely symbolic but strategic. By pooling resources and expertise, the Islamabad Capital Police and the FIA aim to robustly address and resolve cybercrime cases that fall under federal jurisdiction. This joint venture signifies a larger strategy to combat cybercrime with advanced investigative techniques, and it marks a promising start in the fight against the digital underworld.