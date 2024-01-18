INTERPOL White Paper Sheds Light on Metacrime Challenges and Threats

INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, has published a new white paper highlighting the challenges, threats, and potential crimes within the Metaverse from a law enforcement perspective. The document shines a light on various types of 'Metacrimes' such as grooming, radicalization, cyber-physical attacks on infrastructure, theft of virtual property, and avatar robbery. The paper underscores the complexity of accessing the Metaverse across different devices and the difficulties investigators face due to a lack of standardization and jurisdictions spanning virtual worlds.

Challenges of Digital Evidence Collection

The transient nature of online environments presents a unique set of challenges for law enforcement. Collecting and preserving digital evidence, such as cryptocurrency transactions and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) within the Metaverse, is not a straightforward task. Despite these hurdles, the Metaverse also presents significant opportunities for law enforcement, including advanced simulation tools for training and virtual crime scene preservation.

Navigating the Metaverse: A Holistic Approach

The white paper emphasizes the importance of law enforcement, digital forensic specialists, and the judiciary understanding the Metaverse to ensure safety and secure individual rights. INTERPOL stresses the need for a holistic approach to tackle Metacrime, requiring multi-stakeholder engagement and international collaboration. The organization is committed to helping its member countries navigate the challenges posed by emerging technologies, ensuring that law enforcement is equipped with the necessary tools and training.

INTERPOL's Commitment to Global Security

The paper was launched at the World Economic Forum's Global Collaboration Village during a session on next-generation technologies and global security. It was created with contributions from the INTERPOL Metaverse Expert Group, comprising various stakeholders. INTERPOL had previously launched a Metaverse designed for law enforcement worldwide in October 2022, providing immersive training courses globally. The white paper is a testament to INTERPOL's commitment to ensuring global security amidst rapid technological advancements.