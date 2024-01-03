Intercede Group’s Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win

Shares in Intercede Group, a London-based cybersecurity firm, experienced a significant surge following the announcement of a new $1.0 million contract award, leading to an 18% uptick in share prices.

The shares, trading higher by 14.5% at 106.50 pence, had earlier reached a peak of 110.0 pence. The contract, secured from a new client within the U.S. intelligence community, is expected to surpass market forecasts for fiscal 2024.

Boost to Financial Performance

The new contract entails a perpetual license order, along with associated support and maintenance services. Additionally, it includes an annual subscription fee of $200,000.

With the combined value of these agreements, Intercede Group anticipates a robust financial performance for the 2024 financial year and a strong outlook for 2025. The contract is projected to aid in significantly enhancing the company’s revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Surpassing Market Forecasts

The company has projected revenues of 18 million pounds for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA of 5.2 million pounds.

This projection reflects a significant improvement compared to the revenue of 12.1 million pounds and an EBITDA of 1.3 million pounds for fiscal 2023. The improvements indicate a substantial growth in the company’s financial health and its ability to deliver higher returns to its shareholders.

CEO’s Optimistic Outlook

Intercede Group’s Chief Executive, Klaas van der Leest, expressed satisfaction with the new order, emphasizing its potential for growth and the added benefit of a subscription element.

He also highlighted the company’s strong performance at the end of 2023 and voiced optimism for continuing the momentum into the final quarter and into fiscal 2025. The new contract, coupled with the firm’s financial growth, hints at a promising future for Intercede Group in the cybersecurity landscape.