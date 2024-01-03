en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Intercede Group’s Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Intercede Group’s Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win

Shares in Intercede Group, a London-based cybersecurity firm, experienced a significant surge following the announcement of a new $1.0 million contract award, leading to an 18% uptick in share prices.

The shares, trading higher by 14.5% at 106.50 pence, had earlier reached a peak of 110.0 pence. The contract, secured from a new client within the U.S. intelligence community, is expected to surpass market forecasts for fiscal 2024.

Boost to Financial Performance

The new contract entails a perpetual license order, along with associated support and maintenance services. Additionally, it includes an annual subscription fee of $200,000.

With the combined value of these agreements, Intercede Group anticipates a robust financial performance for the 2024 financial year and a strong outlook for 2025. The contract is projected to aid in significantly enhancing the company’s revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Surpassing Market Forecasts

The company has projected revenues of 18 million pounds for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA of 5.2 million pounds.

This projection reflects a significant improvement compared to the revenue of 12.1 million pounds and an EBITDA of 1.3 million pounds for fiscal 2023. The improvements indicate a substantial growth in the company’s financial health and its ability to deliver higher returns to its shareholders.

CEO’s Optimistic Outlook

Intercede Group’s Chief Executive, Klaas van der Leest, expressed satisfaction with the new order, emphasizing its potential for growth and the added benefit of a subscription element.

He also highlighted the company’s strong performance at the end of 2023 and voiced optimism for continuing the momentum into the final quarter and into fiscal 2025. The new contract, coupled with the firm’s financial growth, hints at a promising future for Intercede Group in the cybersecurity landscape.

0
Business Cybersecurity United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Safety Shot to Make Global Debut at Coachella Festival 2024
Wellness and functional beverage company, Safety Shot, is preparing for its inaugural brand activation, Safety Shot House, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled from April 12-14, 2024. The company intends to introduce its patented product to an estimated crowd of 125,000 attendees during the festival’s opening weekend. Safety Shot is the world’s
Safety Shot to Make Global Debut at Coachella Festival 2024
Seaport Village Nursing Home to Shift to Residential Care under New Ownership
45 seconds ago
Seaport Village Nursing Home to Shift to Residential Care under New Ownership
Rolex SA Announces 4% Price Increase in the UK, US Prices Remain Unchanged
50 seconds ago
Rolex SA Announces 4% Price Increase in the UK, US Prices Remain Unchanged
Haldia Petrochemicals Begins Construction of India's Largest Phenol Plant
28 seconds ago
Haldia Petrochemicals Begins Construction of India's Largest Phenol Plant
A Year of Changes: High CEO Turnover in FTSE 100 Companies
30 seconds ago
A Year of Changes: High CEO Turnover in FTSE 100 Companies
Bangladesh's NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services
37 seconds ago
Bangladesh's NBR Exempts Export-Oriented Industries from VAT on Port Services
Latest Headlines
World News
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
28 seconds
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
28 seconds
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
28 seconds
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
38 seconds
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
2 mins
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
2 mins
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
2 mins
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
38 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
39 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
48 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
49 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
58 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app