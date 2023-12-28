Instagram’s ‘Get to Know Me’ Trend: A Hidden Threat to Online Security

As the digital world continues to evolve, a rising trend on Instagram named ‘Get to Know Me’ has stirred concerns about online safety and personal data security. The trend, which encourages users to share personal details, is inadvertently turning into a goldmine for potential hackers.

The ‘Get to Know Me’ Challenge: A Boon for Hackers

The ‘Get to Know Me’ trend prompts Instagram users to reveal personal details, such as age, height, birthdate, and a myriad of other preferences. While seemingly an innocent social media challenge, it could, in reality, be revealing answers to common security questions. This inadvertent disclosure of personal information makes individuals susceptible to cyber threats and hacking.

Eliana Shiloh, a cybersecurity expert and cyber and strategic risk analyst at Deloitte, has been vocal about the risks associated with this trend. Her video cautioning about these risks garnered over 1.5 million views, indicating the widespread concern about this issue. Shiloh pointed out that the information shared in the challenge bore a striking resemblance to her own security questions, underscoring the potential for security breaches.

The Risk of Personal Information in the Digital Age

In the digital age, data is often referred to as the new gold. It is vulnerable to numerous attack vectors, making it crucial for individuals, as well as organizations, to focus on protecting their valuable data. Unfortunately, the ‘Get to Know Me’ challenge’s call for personal details aligns dangerously with data typically used in security checks, turning innocent participation into a source of valuable data for hackers.

Public Reaction and Recommended Precautions

Despite the danger, the trend continued to be popular. However, discussions on social media platforms like TikTok have increased awareness of these risks. The public is urged to heed the recommendations of the Department of Justice, which include avoiding the disclosure of personal information online and not using such details as passwords to prevent unauthorized account access.

Shiloh advises the public to stay vigilant and consider the security risks involved in sharing personal information online. As we continue to navigate the digital world, it becomes increasingly crucial to prioritize data security and understand the potential threats lurking behind seemingly harmless online trends.