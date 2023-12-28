en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Instagram’s ‘Get to Know Me’ Trend: A Hidden Threat to Online Security

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:54 am EST
Instagram’s ‘Get to Know Me’ Trend: A Hidden Threat to Online Security

As the digital world continues to evolve, a rising trend on Instagram named ‘Get to Know Me’ has stirred concerns about online safety and personal data security. The trend, which encourages users to share personal details, is inadvertently turning into a goldmine for potential hackers.

The ‘Get to Know Me’ Challenge: A Boon for Hackers

The ‘Get to Know Me’ trend prompts Instagram users to reveal personal details, such as age, height, birthdate, and a myriad of other preferences. While seemingly an innocent social media challenge, it could, in reality, be revealing answers to common security questions. This inadvertent disclosure of personal information makes individuals susceptible to cyber threats and hacking.

Eliana Shiloh, a cybersecurity expert and cyber and strategic risk analyst at Deloitte, has been vocal about the risks associated with this trend. Her video cautioning about these risks garnered over 1.5 million views, indicating the widespread concern about this issue. Shiloh pointed out that the information shared in the challenge bore a striking resemblance to her own security questions, underscoring the potential for security breaches.

The Risk of Personal Information in the Digital Age

In the digital age, data is often referred to as the new gold. It is vulnerable to numerous attack vectors, making it crucial for individuals, as well as organizations, to focus on protecting their valuable data. Unfortunately, the ‘Get to Know Me’ challenge’s call for personal details aligns dangerously with data typically used in security checks, turning innocent participation into a source of valuable data for hackers.

Public Reaction and Recommended Precautions

Despite the danger, the trend continued to be popular. However, discussions on social media platforms like TikTok have increased awareness of these risks. The public is urged to heed the recommendations of the Department of Justice, which include avoiding the disclosure of personal information online and not using such details as passwords to prevent unauthorized account access.

Shiloh advises the public to stay vigilant and consider the security risks involved in sharing personal information online. As we continue to navigate the digital world, it becomes increasingly crucial to prioritize data security and understand the potential threats lurking behind seemingly harmless online trends.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Cybersecurity Social Issues
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASX Closes Near Record High Amid Speculation of U.S. Rate Cuts; Cyber Threats Emerge

By Geeta Pillai

India's Government Urges Banks and Fintech Firms to Brace for Deepfakes

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Text Messaging Scams: An Urgent Call for Vigilance

By Shivani Chauhan

NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Secur ...
@AI & ML · 3 hours
NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Secur ...
heart comment 0
Woollahra Council’s Library System Hit by Cyberattack, Personal Data Potentially Exposed

By Geeta Pillai

Woollahra Council's Library System Hit by Cyberattack, Personal Data Potentially Exposed
Ola Electric Files IPO Documents: Aims for Expansion and New Deliveries by 2026

By Rafia Tasleem

Ola Electric Files IPO Documents: Aims for Expansion and New Deliveries by 2026
Philippines Authorities Arrest Two in Crackdown on Online Fireworks Sale

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Authorities Arrest Two in Crackdown on Online Fireworks Sale
Cybersecurity in the Crosshairs: Persistent Threats in a Digital World

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity in the Crosshairs: Persistent Threats in a Digital World
Latest Headlines
World News
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
13 seconds
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
17 seconds
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
29 seconds
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
50 seconds
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
1 min
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
3 mins
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
4 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
5 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app