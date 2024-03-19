India's DoT Uncovers 21 Lakh SIMs Activated with Fake Documents, Urges Telcos for Action

In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified a massive number of SIM cards, totaling 21 lakh, that have been activated using fake or non-existent proof of identity or address documents. This revelation comes from a pan-India analysis conducted by the DoT's Artificial Intelligence & Digital Intelligence Unit (AI&DIU), highlighting a concerning loophole in the current telecom subscription processes that could be facilitating cyber crimes and online frauds.

Advertisment

Massive Scale of Fraud Unearthed

The investigation by the AI&DIU has not only exposed the alarming number of SIM cards activated on the basis of invalid documents but also identified instances where subscribers exceeded the permitted limit of nine SIM cards across service providers. This breach has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the telecom sector's subscriber verification processes and its implications on national security and cyber safety. Telecom service providers like Bharti Airtel, MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have been alerted and instructed to undertake a thorough re-verification of the flagged subscriptions and to disconnect the ones found to be fraudulent.

Sanchar Saathi Initiative and Future Measures

Advertisment

As part of the government's effort to tackle this issue head-on, the Sanchar Saathi initiative was launched. This citizen-centric program aims to empower individuals to verify the mobile connections issued in their name and to take action against unauthorized SIMs. The recent findings have prompted a nationwide cleanup operation, with telecom service providers being given a strict timeline to complete the verification and disconnection process. This is being done in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, highlighting the government's proactive stance in combating cyber fraud and ensuring subscriber authenticity.

Implications and Law Enforcement's Role

The widespread use of SIM cards activated with fake documents for cyber crimes and online frauds has significant implications for public safety and national security. Law enforcement officials have noted the challenge in tracking and prosecuting individuals involved in such crimes due to the anonymity provided by these fraudulent SIMs. The DoT's crackdown, therefore, serves a dual purpose: it not only aims to sanitize the telecom ecosystem but also to bolster the effectiveness of cybercrime investigations. With the planned disconnection of these illicit SIM cards and the disabling of associated mobile handsets, there is an optimistic outlook towards a reduction in cybercrime rates.

The Department of Telecommunications' rigorous approach towards rectifying this issue underscores the critical need for robust verification processes within the telecom sector. As the initiative progresses, it will be imperative to monitor the impact of these measures on the prevalence of cyber fraud and the overall integrity of India's digital communication networks.