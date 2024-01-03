en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

India’s Cybersecurity Sector Stands Tall Amid G20 Summit’s Cyberattacks

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
India’s Cybersecurity Sector Stands Tall Amid G20 Summit’s Cyberattacks

In a display of resilience and skill, India’s cybersecurity sector demonstrated its prowess during the G20 summit, successfully thwarting a barrage of cyberattacks aimed at the event’s portal. The onslaught saw Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks peaking at an astounding 16 lakh (1.6 million) per minute. This information was made public by the CEO of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Rajesh Kumar, at their annual conference.

Cybersecurity at the Forefront

The I4C, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was designed with the specific goal of enabling Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to effectively tackle cybercrime. Their skills were put to the test as cyberattacks on the G20 portal commenced immediately after its launch and intensified during the summit. Kumar shed light on the complexities involved in tracking the threat actors, who appeared to operate from China, Cambodia, and Malaysia via Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), obscuring their true locations.

Unprecedented Surge in Cybercrime

Since the establishment of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal in August 2019, over 31 lakh cybercrime complaints have been lodged, leading to the registration of more than 66,000 FIRs. In a startling reveal, the I4C has quantified that cybercriminals have managed to steal more than Rs 10,300 crore from India since April 1, 2021. Yet, the authorities have been successful in thwarting approximately Rs 1,127 crore of these illicit transactions within the country.

Preventing Fraud Through National Cyber Helpline

Through the National Cyber Helpline Number 1930, Indian agencies have managed to prevent over Rs 1,100 crore in fraud, proving instrumental in aiding around 4.3 lakh victims over a span of three years. The I4C has also compiled an analytical report on the methodologies of the top 50 cyber-attacks in 2023, offering valuable insights into the evolving nature of cyber threats and strategies for their mitigation.

In conclusion, the rise in cybercrime, a by-product of our increasingly digital world, presents ongoing challenges. However, through the diligent efforts of organizations like the I4C, and the introduction of new standard operating procedures, India continues to fortify its defenses in the cyberspace, ensuring the safety and security of its digital citizens while simultaneously working towards restoring funds to victims and expediting the reimbursement process.

0
Asia Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
12 mins ago
Sea SE Faces Bearish Sentiment Amid Options Trading
Investors are casting a wary eye on Sea SE, a leading player in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and gaming sectors, as they navigate the turbulent waters of options trading. A recent analysis of public options records by Benzinga reveals a significant shift in investor sentiment, with a majority of 62% displaying a bearish outlook compared to
Sea SE Faces Bearish Sentiment Amid Options Trading
22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'
60 mins ago
22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'
Kazakhstan's Appeal to CSTO Amidst Unrest: A Study of Collective Security
1 hour ago
Kazakhstan's Appeal to CSTO Amidst Unrest: A Study of Collective Security
Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience
16 mins ago
Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience
UK's Joining of CPTPP Trade Bloc Boosts Drinks Exporters
54 mins ago
UK's Joining of CPTPP Trade Bloc Boosts Drinks Exporters
Apple's Asian Suppliers Face Stock Plunge Amid Downgrade and Demand Concerns
56 mins ago
Apple's Asian Suppliers Face Stock Plunge Amid Downgrade and Demand Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
51 seconds
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
2 mins
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
2 mins
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
3 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
3 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
3 mins
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
4 mins
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
5 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
5 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
26 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
27 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
36 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
37 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
46 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
49 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app