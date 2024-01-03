India’s Cybersecurity Sector Stands Tall Amid G20 Summit’s Cyberattacks

In a display of resilience and skill, India’s cybersecurity sector demonstrated its prowess during the G20 summit, successfully thwarting a barrage of cyberattacks aimed at the event’s portal. The onslaught saw Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks peaking at an astounding 16 lakh (1.6 million) per minute. This information was made public by the CEO of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Rajesh Kumar, at their annual conference.

Cybersecurity at the Forefront

The I4C, an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was designed with the specific goal of enabling Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to effectively tackle cybercrime. Their skills were put to the test as cyberattacks on the G20 portal commenced immediately after its launch and intensified during the summit. Kumar shed light on the complexities involved in tracking the threat actors, who appeared to operate from China, Cambodia, and Malaysia via Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), obscuring their true locations.

Unprecedented Surge in Cybercrime

Since the establishment of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal in August 2019, over 31 lakh cybercrime complaints have been lodged, leading to the registration of more than 66,000 FIRs. In a startling reveal, the I4C has quantified that cybercriminals have managed to steal more than Rs 10,300 crore from India since April 1, 2021. Yet, the authorities have been successful in thwarting approximately Rs 1,127 crore of these illicit transactions within the country.

Preventing Fraud Through National Cyber Helpline

Through the National Cyber Helpline Number 1930, Indian agencies have managed to prevent over Rs 1,100 crore in fraud, proving instrumental in aiding around 4.3 lakh victims over a span of three years. The I4C has also compiled an analytical report on the methodologies of the top 50 cyber-attacks in 2023, offering valuable insights into the evolving nature of cyber threats and strategies for their mitigation.

In conclusion, the rise in cybercrime, a by-product of our increasingly digital world, presents ongoing challenges. However, through the diligent efforts of organizations like the I4C, and the introduction of new standard operating procedures, India continues to fortify its defenses in the cyberspace, ensuring the safety and security of its digital citizens while simultaneously working towards restoring funds to victims and expediting the reimbursement process.