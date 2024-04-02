ICICI Bank Issues Advisory on Rising Cyber Scam Involving Malicious APK Links

The advancement in technology, while making our lives easier, has also given rise to a new type of threat - cyber threat. Threat actors are committing fraud using the latest means such as QR codes and artificial intelligence (AI). The ICICI Bank has issued an advisory, urging citizens to be vigilant of a scam involving malicious files and links that could drain their bank accounts, dealing them financial blows.
Understanding the Threat
As per the advisory, a new type of scam is on the rise where malicious an APK link is sent to citizens, urging them to download it. Upon installation and registration, the APK begins sending all the messages received on the victim's phone including OTPs. The bank says, "Remain vigilant and ensure that you do not install any suspicious/malicious application in your mobile from untrustworthy sources. ICICI Bank never sends any SMS/WhatsApp message to its customers, asking them to call a particular mobile number or download any application."
Preventative Measures
The bank has also issued a list of best security practices that citizens can follow to stay safe from similar scams. These include updating your mobile with the latest updates and installing the latest security patches, installing apps only from trustworthy sources such as the Google Play Store and App Store, installing antivirus software from trusted providers and keeping it updated, paying heed to the permissions before allowing access to any application, not clicking on suspicious links received in emails or SMS, and not sharing confidential information such as OTP, PIN, or card details with anyone, especially over the phone or Internet.
Staying Safe in the Digital World
If citizens receive such messages, they are urged to report them immediately to the National Cyber Crime portal. Following these security practices can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to this and similar cyber scams. In a world where technology plays a central role in our lives, maintaining vigilance and practicing good cyber hygiene is more important than ever.
