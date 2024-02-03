Hyderabad Workshop Sheds Light on the Dark Corners of Cybercrime

In the digital fortress of Hyderabad's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a workshop on 'cyber hygiene' unfolded, casting a spotlight on the shadowy realm of cybercrime. Spearheaded by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TS CSB), and its director, Shikha Goel, the event served as a sobering reminder of the invisible threats lurking in our connected world.

Unmasking the Threats

Among the experts sharing their insights was NV Sunny, CEO of Vatins Systems. Sunny illuminated the particular susceptibility of social media to hacker intrusions, underscoring that Android devices and Windows operating systems are often the chosen arenas for cyber predators. He strongly advocated for the use of complex, frequently altered passwords, merging numbers and special characters, while warning against the predictability of passwords centered around personal details like birthdays or pet names.

A Dark Tale from the Cyber Underworld

The 2021 Big Basket data breach was summoned as a chilling case study. It illustrated the dangers of granting excessive app permissions, and the stark reality of how registered users' details can end up being peddled on the dark web. The saga served as a stark reminder of the high price of complacency in the digital world.

Unveiling the Invisible War

DGP Ravi Gupta and SP Devendra Singh delved into the alarming ease of accessing personal information via a mobile number, thereby underscoring the urgent need for robust data protection measures. The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) has been at the forefront of this invisible war, identifying fraudulent links and suspicious transactions, pulling down countless rogue websites, and freezing vast sums implicated in cybercrimes. The bureau has also moved to block SIM cards and execute warrants against cybercriminals, further fortifying the digital barricades.

In conclusion, the workshop stressed the importance of good password management, exercising caution with app permissions, and maintaining a keen vigilance for data breaches. It underscored the need to transform digital natives into digital warriors, prepared and equipped to navigate the perils of the cyber world.