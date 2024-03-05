Huntress Unveils Groundbreaking Security Awareness Training for SMBs, Elevating Cyber Defense

COLUMBIA, Md., March 05, 2024 — In a strategic move to bolster cyber defenses for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), Huntress, a leading cybersecurity platform, announced significant updates to its Security Awareness Training (SAT) program. Aimed at empowering SMBs with the tools and knowledge to tackle emerging cyber threats, the enhanced SAT offers managed learning and phishing simulations, integrating story-based learning created by award-winning animators.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Security Awareness

Huntress's SAT program has been meticulously designed to address the specific challenges faced by SMBs and the managed service providers (MSPs) supporting them. Recognizing the lack of time and expertise among SMBs to develop and maintain effective security training, the updated SAT provides a comprehensive solution that is both easy to use and manage. Dima Kumets, Principal Product Manager for Huntress, highlighted the critical role of SAT as the first line of defense against cyber threats and expressed enthusiasm over the positive reception of the new version.

Features That Set Huntress SAT Apart

Advertisment

The latest enhancements to the Huntress SAT include a swift onboarding process, allowing clients to enroll users effortlessly. Michael Ehlert, President of We Travel PC, praised the updated onboarding and Huntress-managed features as transformative for his business, noting an increase in client engagement with the training. The SAT's innovative approach, featuring relatable characters and scenarios based on real-world tactics observed by Huntress security experts, significantly enhances the learning experience and retention of cybersecurity principles.

Empowering SMBs Against Cyber Threats

Huntress's commitment to the cybersecurity of SMBs is evident not only in its SAT program but also in its broader suite of services. With a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and a Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform, Huntress provides SMBs with the technology, services, and expertise necessary to navigate the complex landscape of cyber threats. The company's ongoing growth and recent $60M series C funding round underscore the critical demand for effective cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of SMBs.

By offering a multifaceted approach to cybersecurity education and defense, Huntress is setting a new standard for how SMBs can protect themselves in an increasingly digital world. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the role of innovative training and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions will become ever more crucial in safeguarding business assets and ensuring the resilience of SMBs against potential attacks.