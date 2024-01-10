en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

HUD OIG Unveils Priority Recommendations to Fortify Department Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
HUD OIG Unveils Priority Recommendations to Fortify Department Operations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of the Inspector General (HUD OIG) has unveiled a report, spotlighting 35 priority open recommendations for the HUD. These recommendations, meticulously selected from over 800 open ones, aim to address unmitigated risks and fortify operations within the department. This report, a guide to resolving HUD’s systemic challenges, covers key areas such as health and safety in HUD-assisted housing, fraud risk management, technology and cybersecurity enhancements, whistleblower protection, and the reduction of counterparty risk.

Highlighting Prioritized Recommendations

Out of the 35 recommendations put forth, 24 are carryovers from fiscal year 2023, whereas 11 are fresh inclusions for fiscal year 2024. These suggestions, although incremental, promise to bring about substantial improvements in HUD’s operations. The report underscores the potential impact of these recommendations on HUD’s mission fulfillment and the management of its top challenges.

Progress Made and Road Ahead

In the previous year, HUD made commendable strides by acting on seven issues. These included enhancing the oversight of public housing authority compliance with the Lead Safe Housing Rule and refining the management of the flood insurance program. Encouraged by this progress, the report anticipates a similar approach towards the current recommendations.

An Urgent Call to Action

HUD OIG Rae Oliver Davis stressed that by giving due attention to these recommendations, HUD would be better equipped to handle various systemic challenges and make more prudent use of taxpayer dollars. Although the HUD OIG has over 800 open recommendations, the 35 underscored in the report are deemed most urgent to tackle the present year’s management challenges.

These pressing recommendations span a range of issues from promoting health and safety, mitigating counterparty risks in mortgage-backed securities, to IT modernization. The emphasis on IT modernization is particularly noteworthy given the recent cybersecurity breaches plaguing the housing industry. By addressing these areas, HUD stands to significantly enhance its operations and serve its mission more effectively.

0
Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
22 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
Stepping into the shoes of ‘V’ in the dystopian world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, players immerse themselves in a landscape where humans and technology have become an intricate tapestry. A city where residents proudly bear Cyberware enhancements, a stark reminder of the game’s narrative of evolution. Yet, many players have noticed a glaring
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
FIA Expert Advises Public on Cyber Security and Identity Protection Measures
2 hours ago
FIA Expert Advises Public on Cyber Security and Identity Protection Measures
ASUS Unveils AirVision M1 at CES 2024: High-Tech Eyewear with a Full HD Micro OLED Display
4 hours ago
ASUS Unveils AirVision M1 at CES 2024: High-Tech Eyewear with a Full HD Micro OLED Display
Cybersecurity Veteran Nicholas Warner Joins Board of Directors at Cado Security
33 mins ago
Cybersecurity Veteran Nicholas Warner Joins Board of Directors at Cado Security
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
50 mins ago
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
Unraveling the World Wide Web: Layers, Threats and Defenses
1 hour ago
Unraveling the World Wide Web: Layers, Threats and Defenses
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
2 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
2 mins
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
3 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
3 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
3 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
4 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
5 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
6 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app