Cybersecurity

HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: A New Wave of DDoS Attacks and the Defense

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
In an era of evolving cyber threats, a new menace has emerged on the digital landscape — the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset (CVE-2023-44487), marking a significant advancement in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack capabilities. This sophisticated attack technique leverages the efficiency features of the HTTP/2 protocol to execute DDoS attacks on an unprecedented scale, with the largest reported incident staggering at over 398 million requests per second.

The Anatomy of HTTP/2 Rapid Reset Attack

At the heart of this form of attack is the exploitation of the HTTP/2’s stream multiplexing and RST_STREAM frame — features designed for increased efficiency and speed. This, however, results in a cost asymmetry that favors the attacker, allowing them to bombard a server with an overwhelming number of requests using fewer connections.

Imperva’s Countermeasures

In response to such looming threats, Imperva’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) provides a robust line of defence. The WAF not only offers protection but also equips businesses with visibility into attack patterns through detailed reporting and analytics. This enables them to adjust their security policies proactively, thereby enhancing their resilience against such cyber onslaughts.

Global Collaboration for Enhanced Security

Imperva’s approach to cyber security also underscores the importance of industry collaboration. By partnering with tech giants such as Google and Fastly, Imperva aims to enhance global cyber security, forming a united front against the ever-evolving cyber threats.

As the digital world continues to grapple with novel cyber threats, solutions like Imperva’s WAF and strategic alliances within the industry become increasingly crucial. They represent our best line of defence against the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset attack and other such sophisticated threats, reinforcing the security of our interconnected world.

Cybersecurity United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
