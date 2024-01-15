Guntur Kaaram Battles Fraudulent Activities on BookMyShow: A Call for Strengthened Security Measures

The film industry is currently grappling with a significant crisis. Guntur Kaaram, a cinematic offering featuring the popular actor Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been caught up in a storm of alleged fraudulent activities on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. The film has been performing commendably at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. However, the controversy surrounding the manipulation of its ratings through the use of over 70,000 bots on BookMyShow has cast a shadow on this success story.

The Complaint

The team behind Guntur Kaaram has taken a firm stand against these alleged fraudulent activities. They have filed a cyber complaint, expressing their concerns over the negative impact this could have on the film’s perception among the audience. The Film Chamber, an authoritative body in the film industry, is contemplating legal action against BookMyShow, adding fuel to the brewing controversy.

Industry Reaction

Industry professionals have not remained silent about this incident. They are raising their voices, advocating for strict measures against those responsible for the alleged fake voting campaign. They argue that such activities not only affect the commercial success of films but also create a detrimental environment in the entertainment community. This incident has been a wake-up call, highlighting the need for more robust security measures to safeguard the film industry’s credibility.

Implications for Online Platforms

This occurrence has thrown light on the vulnerability of online platforms to such threats. It underscores the urgent need for these platforms to up their game and implement better security measures. The incident with Guntur Kaaram is an indication of the potential damage that can be inflicted on a film’s reputation through the misuse of online platforms.

Guntur Kaaram boasts a notable ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Easwari Rao. The film has been produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations with music by Thaman.