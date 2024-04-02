Guam Warns Against Rising Phishing Scams from Global Area Codes, Urges Vigilance

Residents of Guam are being alerted to an uptick in phishing scams, as reported by the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC). These scams, originating from a mix of local, domestic, and international numbers, are increasingly sophisticated, targeting unsuspecting individuals with false claims of prize winnings or urgent financial requests in exchange for personal information or money.

Recognizing the Threat

Among the most common scams reported are notifications from reputable companies like Samsung and Publishers Clearing House, claiming the recipient has won prizes requiring upfront payment. Additionally, residents have been targeted with bogus Amazon purchase alerts and fraudulent banking requests. GHS/OCD emphasizes the importance of vigilance and advises against responding to or returning calls and messages from unknown or suspicious numbers.

Preventative Measures

To combat this rising threat, GHS/OCD, in collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission, offers several tips to recognize and avoid falling victim to these scams. Key advice includes not sharing personal or financial information following unexpected requests, using trusted contact methods for businesses, conducting online searches to verify the legitimacy of claims, and being wary of upfront payment requests. Moreover, considering secure payment methods and consulting with trusted individuals before making financial decisions are crucial steps in safeguarding against fraud.

Reporting and Community Action

The community's role in reporting suspicious activity is vital for tracking and mitigating the impact of these scams. The MRFC encourages individuals to document and report any suspect interactions, including details such as caller ID information, requested callback numbers, and any other specific instructions provided by the scammer. This collective vigilance and reporting are essential in developing a comprehensive understanding of scam operations and protecting the community at large.

As Guam confronts this growing concern, residents are reminded of the importance of staying informed and proactive in their defense against phishing and scam attempts. Through education, awareness, and community cooperation, Guam aims to thwart these fraudulent activities and maintain a safe environment for all.