Globe Telecom Leads in Digital Inclusion, According to 2023 WBA Benchmark

Globe Telecom Inc., a Philippine telecommunications giant, has achieved a stellar ranking in the 2023 Digital Inclusion Benchmark (DIB) by the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA). The benchmark evaluates close to 200 influential tech companies globally for their advancements in enhancing universal access to digital technologies, improving digital skills, fostering trustworthy use, and promoting open, inclusive, and ethical innovation. Globe’s improved score from its initial evaluation in 2021 signifies substantial progress in its digital inclusion efforts.

Excelling in Use and Skills

In the DIB, Globe made significant strides, particularly in the ‘Use’ and ‘Skills’ categories. The company clinched the third spot in the ‘Use’ category for its robust cybersecurity measures. These measures include vigilant monitoring, reporting, and prompt response to cybersecurity incidents. Further, the company maintains transparency about its data collection practices, ensuring its users are well-informed about their rights.

A Commitment to Cybersecurity

Globe’s dedication to cybersecurity is not just reflected in its DIB ranking, but also in its organizational structure. The appointment of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and a Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) demonstrates the company’s commitment to safeguarding user data. Globe’s data centers have also been awarded three International Standards Organization (ISO) accreditations, a testament to their stringent security standards.

Championing Child Online Safety

Beyond cybersecurity, Globe has shown a strong commitment to promoting child online safety. The company has forged partnerships with several organizations, including the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P). Through initiatives like the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), Globe continues to educate the youth, parents, and teachers about digital citizenship and the responsible use of technology. This commitment to child online safety, along with its other initiatives, underscores Globe’s dedication to enhancing the digital experiences of Filipinos and contributing towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).