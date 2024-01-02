en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Globe Telecom Leads in Digital Inclusion, According to 2023 WBA Benchmark

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Globe Telecom Leads in Digital Inclusion, According to 2023 WBA Benchmark

Globe Telecom Inc., a Philippine telecommunications giant, has achieved a stellar ranking in the 2023 Digital Inclusion Benchmark (DIB) by the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA). The benchmark evaluates close to 200 influential tech companies globally for their advancements in enhancing universal access to digital technologies, improving digital skills, fostering trustworthy use, and promoting open, inclusive, and ethical innovation. Globe’s improved score from its initial evaluation in 2021 signifies substantial progress in its digital inclusion efforts.

Excelling in Use and Skills

In the DIB, Globe made significant strides, particularly in the ‘Use’ and ‘Skills’ categories. The company clinched the third spot in the ‘Use’ category for its robust cybersecurity measures. These measures include vigilant monitoring, reporting, and prompt response to cybersecurity incidents. Further, the company maintains transparency about its data collection practices, ensuring its users are well-informed about their rights.

A Commitment to Cybersecurity

Globe’s dedication to cybersecurity is not just reflected in its DIB ranking, but also in its organizational structure. The appointment of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and a Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) demonstrates the company’s commitment to safeguarding user data. Globe’s data centers have also been awarded three International Standards Organization (ISO) accreditations, a testament to their stringent security standards.

Championing Child Online Safety

Beyond cybersecurity, Globe has shown a strong commitment to promoting child online safety. The company has forged partnerships with several organizations, including the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P). Through initiatives like the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), Globe continues to educate the youth, parents, and teachers about digital citizenship and the responsible use of technology. This commitment to child online safety, along with its other initiatives, underscores Globe’s dedication to enhancing the digital experiences of Filipinos and contributing towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

0
Cybersecurity Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

FCC Seeks Public Input for New Cybersecurity Program for Schools and Libraries

By Momen Zellmi

Facebook Account of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Compromised by Hackers

By Israel Ojoko

Murder Trial Disruptions & Wrongful Conviction Woes: A Spotlight on the Justice System

By Salman Akhtar

Kemba Walden: Breaking Barriers and Bolstering Cybersecurity ...
@Cybersecurity · 1 hour
Kemba Walden: Breaking Barriers and Bolstering Cybersecurity ...
heart comment 0
Balancing Cloud Adoption and Cybersecurity: Navigating the SaaS Security Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Balancing Cloud Adoption and Cybersecurity: Navigating the SaaS Security Landscape
SMS Spoofing: The Rising Cyber Threat and How to Combat It

By Rizwan Shah

SMS Spoofing: The Rising Cyber Threat and How to Combat It
Albanian Police Dismantle Cybercrime Gang Defrauding Thousands

By Safak Costu

Albanian Police Dismantle Cybercrime Gang Defrauding Thousands
Cybersecurity Alert: New Tech Devices and the Hidden Dangers of App Downloads

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cybersecurity Alert: New Tech Devices and the Hidden Dangers of App Downloads
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
9 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
9 seconds
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
11 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
13 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
13 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
21 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
50 seconds
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
56 seconds
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
1 min
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app