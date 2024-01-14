en English
Cybersecurity

Global Tech Security on Edge: Multiple Vulnerabilities Actively Exploited

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
In an alarming escalation of cybersecurity threats, several critical vulnerabilities affecting an array of technology products and services have been reported, with active exploits underway. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has sounded the alarm on a crucial bug in Microsoft SharePoint now being exploited. This revelation follows Microsoft’s release of a script to update Windows 10 with BitLocker solutions.

Zero-Day Exploits and Account Hijacking

Simultaneously, Ivanti’s Connect Secure service has fallen prey to zero-day exploits used to deploy custom malware. In a separate development, GitLab has also expressed concern over a critical zero-click account hijacking vulnerability. Furthermore, a hacker has reportedly created 1 million virtual servers for unauthorized crypto mining operations, adding to the rising tide of security concerns.

Juniper Networks Responds to Security Threats

Amidst these security challenges, Juniper Networks has issued updates to resolve a critical pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in its SRX Series firewalls and EX Series switches. This vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2024-21591, could potentially enable attackers to gain root privileges or launch denial-of-service attacks. Juniper has urged its customers to implement the security updates or undertake other defensive measures, such as turning off the J-Web interface.

Global Threat Landscape

Data from Shadowserver indicates that over 8,200 Juniper devices with exposed J-Web interfaces are online, with a substantial count in South Korea. CISA had previously issued a warning about another Juniper pre-auth RCE exploit chain being exploited in the wild. The agency has also mandated federal agencies to fortify their internet-exposed networking equipment within two weeks of the discovery of such vulnerabilities.

As the global cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve and pose new challenges, tools and guides such as Qualys BrowserCheck, STOPDecrypter, AuroraDecrypter, and various other malware removal tools have been spotlighted. The emphasis remains on VPN use and safe internet practices to combat these threats.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

