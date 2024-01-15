en English
Brazil

Global Surge in Single-Vector Cyberattacks: Nexusguard’s Latest Findings

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
As cyber threats continue to evolve, new research by Nexusguard reveals a surge in single-vector attacks, which now constitute 85% of all global cyberattacks in 2022’s first half. The rise of User Datagram Protocol (UDP) attacks, a significant component of these attacks, has increased by 77.5% from the same period in 2021, comprising 39.6% of the total single-vector attacks.

Global Distribution of Cyberattacks

HTTPS flood attacks are the other significant contributor to single-vector attacks. Nexusguard’s report also provides an intricate geographical breakdown of these cyber threats. Brazil and South Korea emerged as the primary hotspots, bearing the brunt of nearly three-quarters of all reflected attacks. Europe witnessed the United Kingdom at the receiving end of 24.6% of reflected attacks. In the Middle East and Africa, the Seychelles and Saudi Arabia were the collective targets of over half the cyberattacks.

Surge in Cyberattacks

The report notes a considerable escalation in attacks during 2022’s second quarter, marking the highest levels of activity since 2018. Juniman Kasman, CTO of Nexusguard, emphasizes the growing intensity of assailants’ efforts following a period of relative dormancy, underscoring the urgency for organizations to remain vigilant.

The Challenge of Bit-and-Piece Attacks

The report also highlights the threat posed by ‘Bit-and-Piece’ attacks to internet service providers. These attacks, employing small-sized junk traffic to evade detection, accumulate sufficient volume to disrupt services. The size of these attacks can range from 0.0637 Gbps to a massive 123.7 Gbps, posing significant challenges to cybersecurity efforts.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

