Global Surge in Single-Vector Cyberattacks: Nexusguard’s Latest Findings

As cyber threats continue to evolve, new research by Nexusguard reveals a surge in single-vector attacks, which now constitute 85% of all global cyberattacks in 2022’s first half. The rise of User Datagram Protocol (UDP) attacks, a significant component of these attacks, has increased by 77.5% from the same period in 2021, comprising 39.6% of the total single-vector attacks.

Global Distribution of Cyberattacks

HTTPS flood attacks are the other significant contributor to single-vector attacks. Nexusguard’s report also provides an intricate geographical breakdown of these cyber threats. Brazil and South Korea emerged as the primary hotspots, bearing the brunt of nearly three-quarters of all reflected attacks. Europe witnessed the United Kingdom at the receiving end of 24.6% of reflected attacks. In the Middle East and Africa, the Seychelles and Saudi Arabia were the collective targets of over half the cyberattacks.

Surge in Cyberattacks

The report notes a considerable escalation in attacks during 2022’s second quarter, marking the highest levels of activity since 2018. Juniman Kasman, CTO of Nexusguard, emphasizes the growing intensity of assailants’ efforts following a period of relative dormancy, underscoring the urgency for organizations to remain vigilant.

The Challenge of Bit-and-Piece Attacks

The report also highlights the threat posed by ‘Bit-and-Piece’ attacks to internet service providers. These attacks, employing small-sized junk traffic to evade detection, accumulate sufficient volume to disrupt services. The size of these attacks can range from 0.0637 Gbps to a massive 123.7 Gbps, posing significant challenges to cybersecurity efforts.