Cybersecurity

Global Museums Hit by Ransomware Attack on Gallery Systems

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Global Museums Hit by Ransomware Attack on Gallery Systems

Gallery Systems, a leading provider of museum software solutions, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that disrupted its operations on December 28. The assault led to the encryption of some of the company’s proprietary software and affected the functioning of its eMuseum online public viewing platform. This disruption has left major museums across the globe, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Crystal Bridges Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Chrysler Museum of Art, grappling with service interruptions.

A Swift Response

In response to the cyber onslaught, Gallery Systems has been working tirelessly to restore access. The company’s strategy includes reinstating data from the most recent backup available, a task that demands both precision and speed. In addition, Gallery Systems has reached out to law enforcement agencies to report the incident and collaborate on an investigation into the breach.

Unclaimed Attack

Interestingly, despite the scale and impact of the attack, no known ransomware group has come forward to claim responsibility. This unusual silence raises intriguing questions about the perpetrators’ identity and motives, lending a shroud of mystery to this digital siege.

Resilience Amid Disruption

Gallery Systems has publically acknowledged the incident in a statement, expressing gratitude for their customers’ patience during the recovery process. The attack paints a stark picture of the vulnerability of digital infrastructures, even those serving significant cultural institutions. Yet, in the face of this challenge, the resilience shown by Gallery Systems and affected museums serves as a reminder of the tenacity of the human spirit when cultural heritage is at stake.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

