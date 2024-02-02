Global Crackdown on Cybercrime: Operation Synergia Disrupts Ransomware Campaigns

Operation Synergia, a large-scale international law enforcement initiative, unfolded between September and November 2023. It was diligent in its pursuit of cybercrime, resulting in the dismantling of over 1,300 command and control (C2) servers pivotal to ransomware, phishing, and malware campaigns. This operation was a collaborative effort of 60 agencies from 55 countries, leading to 70% of these servers being taken offline, primarily in Europe and regions like Singapore, Hong Kong, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Bolivia.

Unveiling Operation Synergia

Global Effort Against Cybercrime

Significant Disruption of Cybercriminal Activities

This operation emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the fight against cyber threats and was part of a broader global effort against crime, including human trafficking and scam call centers, as evidenced by concurrent operations such as Operation Turquesa V in the Americas and Operation Storm Makers II in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.