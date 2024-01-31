Global Affairs Canada Grapples with Significant Data Breach

In an alarming turn of events, Global Affairs Canada is currently investigating a significant data breach in its internal network, a breach that was initiated through a compromised VPN. The breach has led to the exposure of the personal information of several users, including staff members, and has indisputably affected remote access to the department's network. The department is now taking extensive measures to secure sensitive information, while working alongside IT partners to restore full connectivity.

Global Affairs Canada: A Repeated Target

This incident follows a previous cyberattack on Global Affairs Canada in January 2022. This successive attack highlights the increasing vulnerability of government organizations to cyber threats. The recent breach has forced the government to seal off remote access to its network after hackers gained access to the personal data of users, notably employees. Cybersecurity expert David Shipley posits that a foreign country might be behind this hack, with Russia and China being potential culprits.

Contending with the Fallout

The Department of Global Affairs has initiated standard measures to contain the damage and is working to ensure the resumption of normal operations. This incident comes after previous warnings of possible cyberattacks, and amidst heightened tensions between Canada, China, and Russia. Worryingly, the breach has affected internal hard drives, emails, calendars, and contacts of staff members. Sensitive and personal information was accessed without authorization, prompting a report to Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Addressing Cyber Risks and Threats

The recent breach also underscores the proactive approach taken by Global Affairs Canada to address potential cyber risks and threats. The federal privacy commissioner has been notified, and the department is providing 'workarounds' for remote employees to continue working. The government has confirmed the breach and is conducting an exhaustive investigation into the matter. Following the discovery of malicious cyber activity, an IT outage was intentionally activated, and GAC is working with IT partners to restore connectivity to the network.