Cybersecurity

Ghana Sets the Pace in Cybersecurity Regulation with Licensing Enforcement

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Ghana Sets the Pace in Cybersecurity Regulation with Licensing Enforcement

With immediate effect, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana has announced that Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs), and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs) operating without the necessary license or accreditation will face enforcement actions. This is in line with the stipulations of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), and a clear indication that non-compliance is not an option.

First in Africa, Second Globally

This move positions Ghana as the first country in Africa and the second globally, after Singapore, to take such a decisive measure in the development of the cybersecurity industry. Ghana’s commitment to cybersecurity regulation is evident, closing the gap between unlicensed and unaccredited operators and enhancing the security of the digital ecosystem.

Following a deadline set for December 31, 2023, these entities were required to obtain the necessary credentials to operate legally. Those who fail to comply with the licensing and accreditation requirements violate the law and are subject to criminal prosecution and administrative penalties. The CSA has made it clear that institutions and individuals should only engage services from licensed and accredited cybersecurity providers.

Enhancing National Cybersecurity Development

As part of the CSA’s efforts to enhance the development of cybersecurity within the country, the authority has been engaging stakeholders since October 2022. It is working on compiling a national register of licensed and accredited Cybersecurity Service Providers, Establishments, and Professionals, providing further assurance to consumers. This initiative is in line with the CSA’s mission of ensuring streamlined mechanisms, greater assurance of cybersecurity, and safety in Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

In conclusion, with this bold step, Ghana is positioning itself as a leading nation in the cybersecurity landscape. The proactive approach taken by the CSA will not only enhance cybersecurity but also foster trust in Ghana’s digital ecosystem. The country is setting a precedent that other nations may follow to ensure a safer digital world.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

