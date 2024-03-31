Georgia Steel, known for her appearance on Love Island, recently disclosed the severe impact that online trolling has had on her life and the lives of those around her in an exclusive interview with Sky News. The reality TV star delved into her personal battles with digital hate, shedding light on the emotional toll it takes on <a href="https://www.revolutionradio.com/news/entertainment-news/love-island-star-georgia-steel-on-the-impact-of-trolling-i-felt-like-everyone-hated-me-it-made-me-feel-like-i-didnt
Georgia Steel Discusses Digital Hate's Toll, Advocates for Awareness on Sky News
Georgia Steel, from Love Island, reveals the profound effect of online trolling on her life and calls for more responsible digital behavior.
New Update