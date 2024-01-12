Gen Digital to Release Q3 Financial Results for FY2024

Gen Digital Inc., a trailblazer in the cybersecurity and digital privacy field, has declared the release of its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024 on February 1, 2024, subsequent to the market close. In alignment with this announcement, the company plans to host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time, equivalent to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

A Digital Force to be Reckoned With

Gen Digital, recognized globally for its robust portfolio of Cyber Safety products, has etched its name in the digital sphere with prominent brands such as Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender, and CCleaner. The firm’s primary mission is fostering Digital Freedom by rolling out secure and private solutions for internet users. Gen Digital’s commitment to providing advanced services in cybersecurity, online privacy, and identity protection is unrivaled, serving nearly 500 million users across more than 150 countries.

Share Market Performance and Upcoming Earnings

The past year saw the company underperforming in relation to the US software industry and market. The share price has displayed volatility over the past three months, while its weekly volatility has remained stable over the past year. Gen Digital’s last reported earnings were dated Sep 29, 2023, and the next earnings date is slated for Feb 01, 2024.

Comparative Industry Performance

Infosys, a global frontrunner in next-generation digital services and consulting, reported Q3 revenues of 4,663 million with a year-on-year and sequential decline of 1.0% in constant currency. The large deal Total Contract Value (TCV) for the quarter was 3.2 billion with 71% marked as net new. The operating margin for the quarter stood at 20.5%, a sequential decline of 70 basis points. However, attrition saw a further decline to 12.9%. FY24 revenue guidance was revised to 1.5-2.0 and operating margin guidance at 20-22%. Infosys boasts a robust workforce of over 300,000 employees, committed to amplifying human potential and creating opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities. It enables clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation journey, while being deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization, promoting diversity, and inclusivity in the workplace.