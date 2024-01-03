en English
Cybersecurity

G20 Website Hit by DDoS Attack; India Plans Satellite Deployment for Border Surveillance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Shortly after its launch, the G20 website faced a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, with an intensification of the assault during the summit due to a surge in attempts to access official documents and statements from leaders and organizations. This critical incident was reported by Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), during the I4C’s inaugural annual press conference.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’s Role

The I4C, an initiative of the Union home ministry, plays a pivotal role in combating cybercrime. In the wake of the attack on the G20 website, Kumar extolled the response and preventative measures by organizations such as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) and the National Informatics Centre. These entities, he stated, were instrumental in mitigating the damage.

Speculations on the Attack’s Origin

Kumar, however, refrained from conjecturing about the origin of the attack. Instead, he directed such inquiries towards CERT-IN, identifying it as the appropriate agency to discuss such matters. Yet, when approached by ThePrint for more details, CERT-IN’s director general, Dr. Sanjay Bahl, declined to comment on any investigation into the source or number of threat actors, citing a lack of context.

India’s Satellite Deployment Strategy

In a seemingly unrelated development, India is planning a strategic deployment of a comprehensive layer of satellites across various orbits. The primary aim of this strategy is to monitor troop movements and capture extensive imagery along its borders with China and Pakistan. This move signifies India’s increasing focus on bolstering its border security and surveillance capabilities.

Cybersecurity India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

