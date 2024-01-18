en English
Cybersecurity

Funeral Live Streaming: A New Avenue for Online Scammers

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Funeral Live Streaming: A New Avenue for Online Scammers

Technology, touted as the harbinger of connectivity and convenience, has ushered in a new era of virtual participation in our most intimate and solemn moments, such as funeral services. Yet, this digital bridge, built to unite those separated by distance, has now become a tool for exploitation in the hands of ruthless scammers. The same advancement that enabled family members and friends to pay their respects from afar has given rise to a dark underbelly of online deception and theft.

Virtual Mourners: The New Targets

Scammers are leveraging the vulnerability of grieving families, offering counterfeit online funeral streaming services. They meticulously harvest death notices, creating false invitations for live streams of funerals. The unsuspecting mourners are led to believe that these are genuine services offered by churches, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent amid the pandemic. The scam artists coax the bereaved into providing credit card details under the pretense of ‘card verification,’ promising that no charges will be incurred.

The Elderly: The Most Vulnerable

The elderly, who are more likely to attend funerals and may be less conversant with online technology, are particularly susceptible to these scams. Their unfamiliarity with the digital landscape, coupled with their emotional vulnerability, paints a grim picture of exploitation. Scammers have gone so far as to create fake Facebook pages in the names of the deceased or their close family members. These pages serve as the devious platforms from which invites containing links to fraudulent live streams are sent out.

Funeral Directors: The Frontline Guardians

Funeral directors have become increasingly aware of this worrying trend. Some have noted that the issue has become so widespread that it necessitates discussion with professional associations like the National Association of Funeral Directors. Their role transcends the management of funeral services; they now bear the responsibility of safeguarding families from these fraudulent activities. They urge the public to remain vigilant, refrain from providing bank details, and validate any live streaming services directly with the church if there is any doubt.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

