FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Use

In an era of digital convenience, QR codes have emerged as essential tools for businesses and consumers alike. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently issued a warning regarding the potential risks associated with QR codes, cautioning that they may serve as a gateway to identity theft.

QR Codes: A Double-Edged Sword

QR codes, known for their capacity to store URLs, have found widespread use in places like restaurant menus and retail stores. Yet, these seemingly innocuous black and white squares could be manipulated by scammers to steal personal information. The FTC’s alert comes at a time of growing QR code usage, with smartphone scanners projected to be utilized by 94 million U.S. consumers in the current year, and expected to rise to 102.6 million by 2026.

Scammers Exploit QR Code Popularity

According to Alvaro Puig, an FTC consumer education specialist, while there are numerous legitimate uses for QR codes, their popularity also makes them a prime target for malicious actors. Scammers can embed harmful links within QR codes that, when scanned, may lead to spoofed websites that appear legitimate but are designed to harvest personal information or install malware. The FTC has highlighted instances where criminals have placed their own QR codes over those on parking meters or sent them via text or email, often creating a sense of urgency to compel victims to scan the code.

Identity Theft: The Silent Cyber Menace

Identity thieves can exploit stolen personal data in various ways, such as draining bank accounts, making unauthorized credit card charges, opening new utility accounts, obtaining medical treatment, or filing fraudulent tax returns. To mitigate these risks, the FTC advises caution and vigilance when scanning QR codes. They recommend verifying the source of the QR code, being wary of unsolicited communications that include QR codes, and not providing personal information on sites reached through QR codes unless the site’s legitimacy is confirmed.