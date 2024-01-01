en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Use

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Use

In an era of digital convenience, QR codes have emerged as essential tools for businesses and consumers alike. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently issued a warning regarding the potential risks associated with QR codes, cautioning that they may serve as a gateway to identity theft.

QR Codes: A Double-Edged Sword

QR codes, known for their capacity to store URLs, have found widespread use in places like restaurant menus and retail stores. Yet, these seemingly innocuous black and white squares could be manipulated by scammers to steal personal information. The FTC’s alert comes at a time of growing QR code usage, with smartphone scanners projected to be utilized by 94 million U.S. consumers in the current year, and expected to rise to 102.6 million by 2026.

Scammers Exploit QR Code Popularity

According to Alvaro Puig, an FTC consumer education specialist, while there are numerous legitimate uses for QR codes, their popularity also makes them a prime target for malicious actors. Scammers can embed harmful links within QR codes that, when scanned, may lead to spoofed websites that appear legitimate but are designed to harvest personal information or install malware. The FTC has highlighted instances where criminals have placed their own QR codes over those on parking meters or sent them via text or email, often creating a sense of urgency to compel victims to scan the code.

Identity Theft: The Silent Cyber Menace

Identity thieves can exploit stolen personal data in various ways, such as draining bank accounts, making unauthorized credit card charges, opening new utility accounts, obtaining medical treatment, or filing fraudulent tax returns. To mitigate these risks, the FTC advises caution and vigilance when scanning QR codes. They recommend verifying the source of the QR code, being wary of unsolicited communications that include QR codes, and not providing personal information on sites reached through QR codes unless the site’s legitimacy is confirmed.

0
Cybersecurity United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zimperium Report Reveals Growing Threat of Mobile Banking Malware

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

FTC Warns Against QR Code Scams: A Gateway to Identity Theft

By Wojciech Zylm

FTC Warns Consumers of QR Code Scams: A Convenient Tool Turned Threat ...
@Cybersecurity · 2 hours
FTC Warns Consumers of QR Code Scams: A Convenient Tool Turned Threat ...
heart comment 0
Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed

By Wojciech Zylm

Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed
Globe Telecom Achieves 85% Reduction in Bank-Related Spam Messages

By BNN Correspondents

Globe Telecom Achieves 85% Reduction in Bank-Related Spam Messages
Mikko Hypponen Warns of Deepfakes and ‘Deep Scams’ in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mikko Hypponen Warns of Deepfakes and 'Deep Scams' in 2024
Ransomware Attacks: An Escalating Threat to National Security

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ransomware Attacks: An Escalating Threat to National Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
30 seconds
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
2 mins
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
2 mins
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
2 mins
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
4 mins
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
5 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
10 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
10 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
10 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
29 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
30 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app