Cybersecurity

FTC Warns Consumers of QR Code Scams: A Convenient Tool Turned Threat

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
In an era where convenience is king, the ubiquitous Quick Response (QR) code has emerged as a potential tool for identity theft, according to a recent warning by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The agency indicated that scammers are exploiting these codes to weave an intricate web of deception, aiming to steal personal information by embedding harmful links within them.

A Convenient Tool, a Potential Threat

QR codes, a common sight on restaurant menus, retail stores, and various other places, have become an integral part of our digital lives. However, this convenience has bred vulnerability, opening up opportunities for identity thieves to commit fraud. The FTC reveals that nearly 94 million U.S. consumers are predicted to employ smartphone QR scanners this year alone, with projections escalating to over 102 million by 2026.

Scammers’ Modus Operandi

Under the guise of legitimacy, scammers may embed malicious links in QR codes that redirect to spoofed websites. These sites mimic authentic ones but are actually designed to filch any information unsuspecting victims input. QR codes can even be utilized to plant malware on a person’s device without their awareness.

The FTC highlighted several ploys employed by scammers, such as creating a faux sense of urgency by alleging that a package delivery needs rescheduling or that an account password must be changed due to suspicious activity.

Safeguarding Against the Threat

As a defense against these threats, the FTC advises consumers to exercise caution when scanning QR codes, particularly those received via text message or email, or those replacing existing codes, like on parking meters. The agency also emphasized the importance of skepticism towards QR codes that demand immediate action or direct to websites where personal information is solicited.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

