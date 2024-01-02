en English
Cybersecurity

FCC Seeks Public Input for New Cybersecurity Program for Schools and Libraries

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
FCC Seeks Public Input for New Cybersecurity Program for Schools and Libraries

In a bid to fortify the cybersecurity frameworks of educational institutions, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has propelled a new initiative, the Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program. The FCC is seeking public insights to shape this ambitious project, earmarked with $200 million in funding over three years, aiming to protect K-12 schools and libraries from escalating cyber threats.

A Proactive Step Towards Cybersecurity

The FCC’s initiative is a part of the Universal Service Fund, a scheme primarily dedicated to aiding rural and low-income regions. The program focuses on enhanced cybersecurity and advanced firewall services to shield against cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, and distributed denial-of-service attacks. A Government Accountability Office report revealed that these types of attacks impacted over 600,000 K-12 students in 2021, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Eligibility and Effectiveness

The FCC is seeking suggestions on the eligibility criteria for schools and libraries, and strategies to assess the program’s effectiveness. The participants are encouraged to leverage free or low-cost cybersecurity resources provided by federal bodies like the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Education.

Continued Support for E-Rate Program

Simultaneously, the FCC reiterated its commitment to the E-Rate program, a provision that subsidizes internet services for schools and libraries. The launch of this proposed pilot and the ongoing support for E-Rate underscores the FCC’s dedication to ensuring digital safety and accessibility in educational institutions.

A Wider Perspective

While the FCC’s initiative is a step in the right direction, the issue of cybersecurity extends beyond educational institutions. Public sectors and private companies have experienced cyberattacks, with the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa in Pennsylvania falling prey to an international cyberattack. These instances underline the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures across sectors.

The FCC’s call for public feedback is open till the end of January, marking an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute their insights and shape a safer digital future for educational institutions.

Cybersecurity Education
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

