en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot

In a world where technology and automation are revolutionizing industries, the U.S. Food and Agriculture sector is grappling with an alarming threat. The FBI’s Cyber Division has flagged the industry as a soft target for cybercriminals, with recent incidents having detrimental effects on global supply chains and consumer safety. The industry’s complex supply chain, digitized farms, and food processing plants are proving to be a fertile ground for cyber threats.

The Vulnerability of Automated Systems

With the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, manufacturing has become increasingly efficient. However, this efficiency comes at a cost. The adoption of advanced technologies has inadvertently increased the risk of cyberattacks for many manufacturers. It’s a double-edged sword – companies need to embrace Industry 4.0 to remain competitive, but they must also beef up their cybersecurity to protect both their business and supply chains.

The Role of Post-Incident Forensics

Post-incident forensics plays a critical role in managing the aftermath of a cyberattack. This process involves identification, preservation, collection, analysis, and reporting of cyberattacks. It uncovers the weaknesses exploited by hackers and traces the origins of the attack, providing invaluable insights for future prevention. However, the Food and Agriculture industry faces unique challenges with cyber forensics due to its extensive supply chains and the sophistication of modern cyberattacks.

Combatting Cyber Threats in the Food and Agriculture Industry

Addressing these risks requires a comprehensive and proactive approach. Investing in robust cybersecurity infrastructure and creating a thorough disaster recovery plan are essential first steps. Regular security audits, collaboration with industry experts, and staying updated on cybersecurity trends are also crucial. In addition to this, fostering a security-minded culture and providing employee training can go a long way in preventing potential cyberattacks.

As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to expand post-market surveillance of chemicals in food, it signals a broader focus on overall food security – including cyber threats. The food and beverage industries are urged to take note of these developments and bolster their defenses against cyber threats.

0
Agriculture Cybersecurity United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Consumer's Foundation Unveils High Failure Rate in Vegetable Pesticide Testing

By Rafia Tasleem

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Finacity Boosts Bunge's Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead

By Safak Costu

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Mu ...
@Agriculture · 7 mins
Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Mu ...
heart comment 0
16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

By Dil Bar Irshad

16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity
IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margins for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margins for Farmers
Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds

By Olalekan Adigun

Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds
MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

By Rafia Tasleem

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
15 seconds
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
19 seconds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
19 seconds
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
23 seconds
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
45 seconds
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
49 seconds
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
58 seconds
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
1 min
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
1 min
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app