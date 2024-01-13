FBI and CISA Investigate SEC Account Hacking Leading to False Approval Notice

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have launched investigations into a recent hacking incident that targeted a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) account. This cyberattack led to the publication of a false approval notice, causing significant concern among investors and stakeholders.

False Approval Notice Sparks Investigation

The SEC has clarified that the false approval notice was not part of any planned announcement. The false tweet reported the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which was not the case. The SEC, in its response, confirmed that it had approved several Bitcoin ETF applications. However, the false announcement was not part of these approvals. The clarification has done little to quell the concerns raised by the incident.

Investigation by FBI and CISA

Both the FBI and CISA are working diligently to uncover the origins and motives behind the hacking incident. The incident has highlighted the ongoing challenges that governmental agencies face in safeguarding sensitive information. The lack of two-factor authentication at the time of the hack has been flagged by lawmakers, leading to calls for improved cybersecurity practices within the agency.

SEC’s Cybersecurity Measures Under Scrutiny

Notably, the incident has led to an increased demand for more robust cybersecurity measures. U.S. lawmakers have urged the SEC to review its cybersecurity preparedness in light of the incident. Among those calling for an investigation are Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cynthia Lummis. They have requested updates on the investigation by Feb. 12. Legal experts are speculating on potential charges, the possible involvement of the Department of Justice, and even the possibility of extradition and trial in the US.

In the aftermath of the cyberattack, the SEC is attempting to identify the hacker and assess its own security measures. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity practices, especially for organizations handling sensitive financial information.