FBI and CISA Caution Against Use of Chinese-Made Drones in U.S. Infrastructure

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued a joint report cautioning against the use of Chinese-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, within the nation's critical infrastructure sectors. This advisory is underpinned by fears that these drones could pose a substantial security risk, potentially exposing sensitive data to the Chinese government, thereby undermining U.S. national security and economic interests.

Potential Espionage and Security Risks

Highlighting the potential espionage risks associated with Chinese-made drones, the advisory warns of the possibility of sensitive information being compromised and exploited by the Chinese government. This is particularly threatening in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, chemical, and communications. The report also reflects the broader context of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over technology and security, underlining the U.S. government's increased scrutiny of Chinese technology firms and their products.

Steering Towards Domestic Options

The guidance strongly endorses the use of U.S.-made drones, which are designed with security in mind, and the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures. This pivot toward domestically manufactured drones is seen as a crucial move in mitigating the risks posed by Chinese-manufactured UAS. It is worth noting, however, that while U.S.-made drones are viewed as more secure, they are often perceived as lower quality and come with a higher price tag compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Chinese Laws and Data Vulnerabilities

Specific Chinese laws, notably the 2017 National Intelligence Law, which obliges Chinese companies to cooperate with state intelligence services by providing access to all user data collected globally, have raised concerns. Further, the 2021 Data Security Law and the 2021 Cyber Vulnerability Reporting Law extend China's access to and control of data, potentially enabling Chinese authorities to exploit system flaws and access sensitive information. The report outlines concerns about data transfer and collection, firmware updates, and the broader surface for data collection, which may expose critical infrastructure operations to foreign adversaries.

Industry Reactions and Movements

In response to the FBI and CISA memo, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has stressed the challenges posed by China's dominance in the global drone market. The AUVSI has called for a shift away from insecure Chinese drones and foreign supply chains, urging Congress to take action to end China's monopolistic control of the U.S. drone market. Lawmakers have also expressed concerns about the Chinese government's support for drone companies such as DJI and Autel, alleging that these companies pose a direct threat to U.S. national security and critical infrastructure.

Geostrategic Implications

While the FBI and CISA's guidance primarily focuses on the risks associated with Chinese-manufactured UAS, it also illuminates the broader backdrop of technological and national security competition between the U.S. and China. Amid these developments, the use of Chinese-manufactured drones in U.S. critical infrastructure sectors poses significant security risks, prompting a shift toward domestically manufactured drones. This guidance underscores the strategic importance of data as a geopolitical resource and the intensifying cyber threat posed by China, especially in the context of U.S. critical infrastructure and national security.