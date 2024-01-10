en English
Cybersecurity

False Tweet from SEC Twitter Account Causes Stir in Financial Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
A remarkable incident involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Twitter account has recently stirred the financial world. A fraudulent post claiming that the SEC had greenlighted bitcoin ETFs for trading sent ripples through the market. The origin of this false information was traced back to an individual who had gained control over a phone number connected to the account via a third party. This glaring security lapse, as the account lacked two-factor authentication, has raised eyebrows and concerns.

Sudden Spike in Bitcoin Prices

The unauthorized post led to a fleeting surge in Bitcoin prices. However, the cryptocurrency soon plummeted below $46,000 after the SEC rectified the misinformation. The SEC made it crystal clear that no such approval had been granted. The financial market now anticipates the regulator’s decision on bitcoin ETFs, due within the week.

SEC Chair’s Stance on Cryptocurrencies

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his stringent approach towards cryptocurrencies, has been proactive in taking legal actions against crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Ripple. He accuses them of dealing in unregistered securities. This incident only underscores Gensler’s concerns regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies and their potential for misuse.

Impact of Social Media on Financial Markets

This occurrence has spotlighted the profound influence of social media on financial markets and the paramount importance of security measures for high-profile accounts. In the wake of this incident, social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, is under scrutiny for its security practices. As part of its preliminary investigation, the company confirmed that the account compromise was a result of an individual gaining control over a phone number linked to the account through a third party. The account, at the time of the breach, did not have two-factor authentication enabled, a stark reminder of the importance of stringent security measures.

The incident has raised the stakes for social media platforms and regulatory bodies alike, emphasizing the need for robust security measures and vigilance. As we wait for the SEC’s decision on Bitcoin ETFs, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of financial markets and the critical role of accurate information.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

