Facebook Funeral Scams Target Mourners: A New Low for Cybercriminals

Recently, mourners have found themselves the targets of a particularly despicable breed of cybercrime, with scammers exploiting the emotional vulnerability of those grieving. Julie Whitehouse, a representative from Darlington’s Whitehouse Funeral Services, expressed her disbelief and disgust at how low scammers are willing to go by targeting funeral services to deceive people. This issue has escalated, prompting funeral directors globally to advise the public to remain vigilant against these cruel scams.
How the Scam Works
The scam begins when cybercriminals hijack legitimate memorial posts on Facebook, using stolen images and personal details of the deceased to create fake profiles. These profiles then promote phishing links under the guise of offering a live stream to the funeral service. Unsuspecting mourners clicking on these links are asked to provide credit card details under the pretense of gaining access to the service. This has caused not only emotional distress to families but also added operational stress to funeral directors like the Whitehouses, who are committed to providing a smooth and respectful service to grieving families.
Rising Concerns and Responses
John Whitehouse voiced his frustrations, highlighting the need for platforms like Facebook to take more decisive action against such exploitation. The National Association of Funeral Directors, through communications lead Nick Britten, has noted a spike in these scams and emphasizes the importance of public vigilance. Britten reminds that legitimate funeral services rarely, if ever, charge for live streaming, urging the public to verify any such links directly with the family or funeral directors. Durham Constabulary, supporting these concerns, has encouraged anyone affected to report these scams to the National Cyber Security Centre, underlining the importance of community awareness in combating this issue.
Preventative Measures and Advice
In light of these events, experts urge the public to be cautious with any external links related to funeral services, especially those soliciting personal information or financial details. Verifying the legitimacy of such requests directly with known contacts is crucial to avoiding falling victim to these scams. Additionally, awareness and education about online scams, as advocated by resources like Scamicide, can play a significant role in preventing further victimization. As the community stands together against these unconscionable acts, there is hope that increased vigilance and prompt reporting can mitigate the impact of these scams on those already facing the profound loss of a loved one.