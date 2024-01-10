Expert Warns of AI-Driven Cyber Scams in 2024: A Call for Vigilance

In the rapidly advancing realm of cybersecurity threats, the dawn of 2024 brings with it a chilling prediction. Renowned cybersecurity expert, Art Samaniego Jr. from Scamwatch Pilipinas, has issued a warning about the rise of more sophisticated scams, facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI). Labeling these as 'hyper realistic' and 'hyper personalized', Samaniego suggests that these AI-crafted scams could prove more convincing than ever before.

AI's Growing Presence in Cybercrime

Artificial Intelligence, in its capability to craft phishing attempts with perfect grammar and personalized details, threatens to blur the line between legitimate communications and scam attempts. Cybercriminals, armed with this technology, are now able to process and weaponize personal data pilfered from the internet or the dark web, specifically targeting individuals with alarming precision.

The Rising Tide of Cyber Scams

As per the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) under the Department of Information and Communications Technology in the Philippines, around 13,000 complaints of scams were registered on a popular social networking site up until November 2023. The CICC is actively working to track down these cybercriminals, but the alarming volume of complaints speaks to the rampant nature of these fraudulent activities.

Holding Social Media Platforms Accountable

CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos has emphasized the crucial role of social media platforms in curbing such activities. Ramos highlights that these sites should be capable of detecting and blocking repeat offenders by IP address, more so in light of the new Internet Transactions Act of 2023. This Act could introduce penalties for platforms that enable scams, nudging them to take more proactive measures against fraudulent activities.

Protective Measures Against Cyber Scams

While the authorities fight this digital war, Samaniego advises individuals to protect themselves from scams by using two-factor authentication and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), and avoiding public WIFI for sensitive transactions. As Artificial Intelligence becomes a potent weapon in the arsenal of cybercriminals, the urgent call is for individuals and platforms alike to arm themselves with knowledge and protective measures against these advanced scams.