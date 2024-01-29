Evolving Threat Intelligence: The Shift from Reactive to Proactive in Cybersecurity

The digital landscape is riddled with cyber threats such as ransomware and malware, costing organizations an alarming average of $4.45 million per breach. Coupled with this, the current approach to threat intelligence is widely viewed as outdated, often lacking the precision, context, and speed necessary for effective, proactive protection against cyber threats.

Challenges with Traditional Threat Intelligence Tools

The problem with traditional threat intelligence tools is the overwhelming amount of data they generate, leading to operational slowdowns and high false positive rates in security operations centers (SOCs). These tools provide limited context, forcing threat hunters to dedicate significant time to sift through data to find what is relevant to their specific organization.

The Shift from Reactive to Proactive

Cybersecurity needs a paradigm shift. It needs to move from a reactive stance to a proactive one. This necessitates threat reconnaissance strategies that focus on specific, actionable intelligence, enabling the anticipation and prevention of attacks before they occur. Organizations must evaluate their current threat intelligence for its relevance and speed, employ agile tools that deliver real-time intelligence, and train their teams for effective threat reconnaissance analysis.

NTT DATA and CYFIRMA: A New Approach to Cybersecurity

In the quest for a more forward-looking approach to cybersecurity, a strategic partnership between NTT DATA and CYFIRMA stands out. Their aim is to shift from being reactive to adopting predictive measures through the use of real-time intelligence. This collaboration leverages CYFIRMA's AI-powered cyber intelligence platform, DeCYFIR, to proactively identify, monitor, and respond to cyber threats. NTT DATA's Threat Management capabilities will be enhanced, transforming risk mitigation by using DeCYFIR as the nerve center of cyber defence in its Unified Managed Detection and Response service.

As geopolitical climates change, economies fluctuate, and technology advances at breakneck speed, the need for a proactive approach to cyber threats has never been more evident. By leveraging comprehensive external threat landscape management services offered by DeCYFIR, organizations can stay a step ahead of threat actors and identify potential vulnerabilities before they are exploited.