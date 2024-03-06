ePLDT Wins Silver Anvil for Pioneering Employee Cybersecurity Training Program

ePLDT, a leading digital transformation enabler in the Philippines, recently garnered the Silver Anvil Award for its innovative ePLDT Cybersecurity Awareness Program (eCAP), spotlighting the initiative's role in bolstering employee defenses against escalating phishing threats. Recognized at the 59th Anvil Awards by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, the program underscores ePLDT's commitment to embedding cybersecurity awareness deeply within its organizational culture.

Empowering Employees Against Cyber Threats

The eCAP initiative stands as a testament to ePLDT's proactive stance on cybersecurity, merging a comprehensive eLearning platform with simulation tests designed to fortify employees' awareness and responses to potential cyber threats. Victor S. Genuino, President & CEO of ePLDT, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in the company's operations and its critical role in ensuring the success of digital transformation efforts. Through the eCAP, ePLDT aims to equip its workforce, from top management to frontline staff, with the necessary tools to act as the company's first line of defense against cyber threats.

Comprehensive Training and Simulation Tests

The program's diverse range of courses, including topics such as email security threats and social engineering tactics, are accessible to all ePLDT employees. The initiative's success is reflected in the impressive 100% completion rate across business units, demonstrating the company's unified approach to fostering a culture of cybersecurity vigilance. Ronald De Guzman, Vice President and Head of Cloud Service Delivery and Operations, highlighted the governance, risk, and compliance team's efforts in spearheading eCAP, which not only educates employees but also tests their ability to identify real-world phishing attempts. The reduction in phishing simulation test fail rates from seven to five percent underscores the program's effectiveness in enhancing employee resilience over time.

Addressing the Rise in Phishing Threats

With the Philippines experiencing a significant spike in phishing attacks, the need for comprehensive cybersecurity training has never been more critical. eCAP's focus on equipping employees with the knowledge to recognize and respond to phishing attempts is a crucial step in mitigating the risks of data breaches and cyber threats. The program's success in raising awareness and training employees underscores ePLDT's commitment to securing its operations and reinforcing the importance of cybersecurity in the digital age.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, initiatives like eCAP play a vital role in ensuring organizations and their employees are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. By fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness and vigilance, ePLDT sets a benchmark for companies seeking to protect their operations and data in an increasingly connected world.