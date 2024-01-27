ElevenLabs Suspends User Over Biden Deepfake: A Wake-Up Call on AI Misuse

Earlier this week, a robocall rang up some New Hampshire voters with a voice that sounded uncannily like that of US President Joe Biden. The voice urged people not to vote in the state's just concluded GOP primary.

Days later, Atlanta-based security company, Pindrop Security Inc. traced the deepfake's source, identifying its birthplace as ElevenLabs' technology. The startup, recently propelled into the billion-dollar club with an $80 million financing round, swiftly suspended the user involved. It was a striking testament to the company's commitment to prevent misuse of its technology, which has the potential to cloak disinformation in the garb of authenticity.

AI Startup ElevenLabs Responds

ElevenLabs, now valued at $1.1 billion, reassured the public that it takes misuse of its technology seriously. It enforces stringent measures, requiring users who wish to clone voices to use a credit card, thus embedding a traceability factor. Voicing its stance, the startup asserted, 'We will not tolerate unauthorized impersonations.' Yet, the incident has fanned the flames of debate over the balance between AI's potential and its perils, particularly in the arena of politics.

Impact on Elections and Information Dissemination

The incident has spotlighted the alarming prospect of deepfake technology being weaponized to influence elections and spread disinformation. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office, viewing the robocall as an unlawful attempt to disrupt the election and suppress voters, has opened an investigation. The deep analysis of the audio by Pindrop suggested it was highly likely to have been created using ElevenLabs' technology. As tech investors continue to champion AI for its transformative potential in media and gaming, the misuse of such technologies for malicious intents like election interference is emerging as a looming concern.