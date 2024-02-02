Education Tech Firm Blackbaud Settles with FTC over 2020 Data Breach

Blackbaud, a leading technology firm in the educational sector, has reached a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) following a significant data breach in 2020 which exposed the personal data of millions of consumers. The FTC accused the tech giant of implementing inadequate security measures that allowed hackers to infiltrate its network.

Details of the Breach

In February 2020, cyber attackers exploited a customer's credentials to gain access to Blackbaud's system. The breach went undetected for a span of three months, during which the attackers pilfered sensitive, unencrypted data, including Social Security numbers and bank account details. Initially, Blackbaud claimed that only contact details were compromised, but the full extent of the breach was not disclosed until October 2020.

FTC's Allegations against Blackbaud

The FTC's complaint against Blackbaud highlighted the company's systemic failure in its security practices. This included the absence of multi-factor authentication, inadequate data segmentation, ineffectual security control testing, poor password management, delayed software patching, and the lack of encryption for sensitive data. The commission, spearheaded by Lina Khan and other Democratic-appointed commissioners, also criticized Blackbaud's data retention practices, noting that the company held on to unnecessary consumer data, even from potential customers.

Terms of the Settlement

In response to the FTC's allegations, Blackbaud chose not to respond to inquiries but agreed to the terms of the settlement. These terms dictate that the company must delete unnecessary data and enhance its cybersecurity measures. The FTC's order further prohibits Blackbaud from misrepresenting its data security and retention practices. The company is also required to notify the FTC of any future data breaches that need to be reported to other agencies.

This landmark settlement underscores the growing urgency and importance of robust cybersecurity measures and responsible data management in today's increasingly digital landscape. It serves as a clear signal to tech companies worldwide that lax security practices and data mismanagement will not be tolerated.