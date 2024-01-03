en English
Cybersecurity

ECB to Conduct Cyber Resilience Stress Test on 109 Banks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
ECB to Conduct Cyber Resilience Stress Test on 109 Banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced its plan to conduct a cyber resilience stress test involving 109 of the largest banks within the bloc. The purpose of this test is not to evaluate the banks’ capacity to prevent a cyberattack but rather their ability to respond and recover in the aftermath of such an event. The test will simulate a hypothetical scenario where a successful cyberattack disrupts the daily operations of a bank.

Unveiling the Cyber Resilience Stress Test

The ECB’s stress test is designed to trigger the activation of emergency procedures and contingency plans of the banks. The banks will then be required to demonstrate their adeptness at restoring normal operations. The ECB has made it clear that the stress test will be primarily qualitative and that it will not influence bank-specific capital requirements, especially those related to Pillar 2 guidance.

Special Focus on 28 Banks

A subgroup of 28 banks will be put through an ‘enhanced’ assessment. These banks will be required to provide more detailed information regarding their preparedness for a cyberattack. The ECB’s decision to focus on these banks is based on different business models and geographies to ensure a comprehensive reflection of the euro area banking system and efficient coordination with other supervisory activities.

Results to be Released in Summer

The results of the stress test are expected to be released publicly in the summer of 2024. The individual results of each bank will be integrated into the 2024 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The test comes in the wake of rising global concerns about new cyber threats, especially in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cybersecurity Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

