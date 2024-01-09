en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Dutch Firms and Kurdish Websites Targeted by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Dutch Firms and Kurdish Websites Targeted by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign

The shadowy cyberespionage entity known as Sea Turtle, also referred to as Teal Kurma, Cosmic Wolf, or Marbled Dust, has emerged once again. The group, affiliated with Turkey, has reportedly orchestrated a series of sophisticated cyberattacks in the Netherlands, targeting a diverse array of sectors, including telecommunications, internet service providers (ISPs), IT services, and media organizations. A worrying trend, Kurdish websites too, have fallen prey to this digital onslaught.

Advanced Persistent Threat in Action

Sea Turtle’s cyberespionage campaign exemplifies the intricate tapestry of modern digital warfare. The group’s operations, evidently state-supported, primarily aim to gather sensitive data. They have adopted a multi-pronged strategy, employing advanced techniques such as logging into cPanel accounts from compromised IP addresses and setting up command-and-control channels. Furthermore, they have utilized DNS hijacking techniques and exploited known vulnerabilities to gain initial access.

Implications of the Cyberespionage Campaign

The Sea Turtle cyberattacks are far from being isolated incidents. They are part of a larger, more concerning pattern of cyberespionage activities that pose significant threats to national security, corporate confidentiality, and the integrity of information systems. By intercepting internet traffic to victim websites, the group potentially gains unauthorized access to government networks and other organizations. They have been observed collecting potentially sensitive data, such as email archives, and executing defense evasion techniques to avoid detection.

Defending Against the Cyber Menace

As the cyberespionage landscape grows increasingly complex, with actors like Sea Turtle raising the stakes, organizations must bolster their cybersecurity measures. It is imperative to implement strict network monitoring, enable multi-factor authentication (MFA), and minimize SSH exposure to mitigate the threat posed by such sophisticated entities.

Unmasking the Architects of the Cyberattacks

While the cyber landscape is often clouded with anonymity, the Sea Turtle group’s alignment with Turkish interests provides a glimpse into the political motivations behind these cyberattacks. Their objective appears to be to acquire economic and political intelligence that aligns with the Turkish state’s interests. The involvement of state-aligned threat actors linked to the Turkish government underlines the shift in international cyber warfare, where state interests are increasingly playing out in the digital realm.

0
Cybersecurity Netherlands Turkey
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
2 mins ago
Dutch Firms and Kurdish Sites Hit by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign
The Turkish state-linked cyber espionage group, Sea Turtle, known for its advanced techniques and the use of various aliases such as Teal Kurma, Cosmic Wolf, and Marbled Dust, has extended its operations to the Netherlands. The group’s recent activities involve targeting Dutch businesses and Kurdish websites, showcasing an increasing threat to global cybersecurity. Expanding Cyberespionage
Dutch Firms and Kurdish Sites Hit by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Oregon Bolsters Cybersecurity Resilience with New Center of Excellence
4 hours ago
Oregon Bolsters Cybersecurity Resilience with New Center of Excellence
Apache RocketMQ Servers Vulnerable to Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws
12 mins ago
Apache RocketMQ Servers Vulnerable to Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
16 seconds
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
29 seconds
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
1 min
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
2 mins
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
2 mins
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
2 mins
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
2 mins
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
6 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app