Cybersecurity

Dutch Firms and Kurdish Sites Hit by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
The Turkish state-linked cyber espionage group, Sea Turtle, known for its advanced techniques and the use of various aliases such as Teal Kurma, Cosmic Wolf, and Marbled Dust, has extended its operations to the Netherlands. The group’s recent activities involve targeting Dutch businesses and Kurdish websites, showcasing an increasing threat to global cybersecurity.

Expanding Cyberespionage Campaigns

Sea Turtle has been executing multiple spying campaigns, aiming at telecommunications companies, internet service providers, media outlets, and Kurdish websites in the Netherlands. These cyberattacks are part of an ongoing espionage effort, previously reported by Security Affairs. The objective of these attacks appears to be gathering intelligence and potentially disrupting the operations of the targeted entities.

Modus Operandi

The group employs sophisticated techniques including DNS hijacking, traffic redirection, and supply chain attacks, which involve infiltrating one organization to reach others connected to it. They have also introduced a new tool called ‘SnappyTCP’, used for persistent backdoor access and data exfiltration. Despite the moderately advanced techniques, Sea Turtle continues to pose a significant threat to organizations worldwide.

Stepping up Defenses

In light of the persistent threat posed by state-linked cyber espionage groups such as Sea Turtle, organizations are advised to implement strict network monitoring, enable multi-factor authentication, and minimize SSH exposure to mitigate the threat. These recent attacks underscore the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for organizations at all levels.

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

