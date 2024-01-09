Dutch Firms and Kurdish Sites Hit by Turkey-Linked Sea Turtle Cyberespionage Campaign

The Turkish state-linked cyber espionage group, Sea Turtle, known for its advanced techniques and the use of various aliases such as Teal Kurma, Cosmic Wolf, and Marbled Dust, has extended its operations to the Netherlands. The group’s recent activities involve targeting Dutch businesses and Kurdish websites, showcasing an increasing threat to global cybersecurity.

Expanding Cyberespionage Campaigns

Sea Turtle has been executing multiple spying campaigns, aiming at telecommunications companies, internet service providers, media outlets, and Kurdish websites in the Netherlands. These cyberattacks are part of an ongoing espionage effort, previously reported by Security Affairs. The objective of these attacks appears to be gathering intelligence and potentially disrupting the operations of the targeted entities.

Modus Operandi

The group employs sophisticated techniques including DNS hijacking, traffic redirection, and supply chain attacks, which involve infiltrating one organization to reach others connected to it. They have also introduced a new tool called ‘SnappyTCP’, used for persistent backdoor access and data exfiltration. Despite the moderately advanced techniques, Sea Turtle continues to pose a significant threat to organizations worldwide.

Stepping up Defenses

In light of the persistent threat posed by state-linked cyber espionage groups such as Sea Turtle, organizations are advised to implement strict network monitoring, enable multi-factor authentication, and minimize SSH exposure to mitigate the threat. These recent attacks underscore the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for organizations at all levels.