DoT Alerts on Scam WhatsApp Calls from Foreign Numbers Impersonating Officials

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sounded an alarm for Indian citizens about a new wave of fraudulent activities being conducted via WhatsApp. These activities involve scammers impersonating government officials, making false claims, and attempting to extract personal information from unsuspecting individuals. With the rise of digital communication, this advisory serves as a crucial reminder for the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal data against cyber threats.

Understanding the Threat

At the heart of this scam are calls from foreign mobile numbers, particularly those starting with +92, indicating their Pakistani origin. These callers masquerade as officials from the DoT, threatening mobile users with disconnection of their services or implicating their mobile numbers in illegal activities. Such tactics are aimed at instilling fear and prompting individuals to divulge sensitive information or comply with the scammers' fraudulent demands.

Official Response and Recommendations

In response to these malicious activities, the DoT has categorically stated that it does not authorize any individual or entity to make such calls on its behalf. It emphasizes the importance of not sharing any personal information with these callers. Additionally, the DoT has facilitated channels through the Sanchar Saathi portal for citizens to report suspicious calls and verify the number of mobile connections registered under their names. This proactive approach is crucial in combating the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial frauds.

Preventive Measures and Reporting

The advisory also stresses the significance of reporting any instances of cybercrime or financial fraud to the designated helpline number 1930 or via the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in. By remaining cautious and verifying the identity of callers, especially those from unknown or foreign numbers, mobile users can significantly reduce their vulnerability to such scams. The collective effort of the public in reporting these fraudulent calls plays a vital role in enabling authorities to take timely action and prevent further victimization.

As we navigate through the digital age, the threat of cybercrime looms large, making it imperative for individuals and authorities alike to stay one step ahead. The DoT's advisory serves as a timely reminder of the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals and the continuous need for vigilance and proactive measures to protect personal information and financial assets.