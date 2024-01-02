en English
Cybersecurity

DOD Expands USMAP Program with Nine New Cyber Trades

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
DOD Expands USMAP Program with Nine New Cyber Trades

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) has broadened the scope of its United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP), introducing nine additional cyber trades to its already formidable repertoire. This move is in response to the escalating demand for adept technical talent within the military’s workforce, a need that is only expected to grow in the coming years.

Historical Overview of USMAP

Originally launched by the Navy in the 1970s, USMAP has since grown to become the largest apprenticeship program registered with the Department of Labor. Offering invaluable training opportunities to active duty, guard, and reserve servicemembers from all military branches, the program has been instrumental in shaping the skills and competencies of the defense workforce.

Expansion into Cybersecurity

The foray into cyber trades began in 2022, and since then, USMAP has added an impressive roster of 15 cybersecurity occupations. The recent expansion includes areas such as cyber defense analysis, cyber digital forensics, and cyber intelligence planning. With plans to finalize more cyber trades in the months ahead, the DOD is taking definitive steps to ensure its workforce is equipped with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly digital landscape.

Aligning with National Efforts

The expansion of USMAP is congruent with the wider governmental push to cultivate cyber talent. This includes initiatives such as the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, an ambitious plan to address cyber workforce needs in the public sector. Additionally, an executive order emphasizing AI and cybersecurity talent signals the priority given to these areas in the national agenda.

The DOD envisions USMAP as a role model for other federal agencies seeking to develop their own cybersecurity apprenticeships. The focus is on skill-based hiring – a shift from traditional reliance on certifications or degrees, thereby ensuring a diverse pool of talent. Ultimately, this initiative aims to meet the demand for cybersecurity professionals in national security infrastructure, a need that is becoming increasingly critical in today’s digital age.

Cybersecurity Military United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

