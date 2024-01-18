DoD Announces $1.5 Billion IT and Cybersecurity Contract

Washington Headquarters Services, a component of the Department of Defense (DoD), has announced a significant solicitation. It seeks proposals for a potential five-year contract, the DOD CIO Mission Support Services II (CMMS II), valued at $1.5 billion. The focus of this contract is to provide information technology and cybersecurity support services specifically for the Office of the Chief Information Officer at the Department of Defense.

Contract Details

The CMMS II contract, structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) agreement, spans a broad spectrum of services. These include support for information enterprise, IT management analytics, data analytics, command, control and communications, and program and administrative support. This comprehensive range of services underscores the growing importance of IT and cybersecurity in the defense sector.

Vendor Responsibilities

The solicitation notice, made public on Wednesday, outlines a multi-faceted role for the chosen vendor or vendors. They will be expected to engage in a variety of activities. These include strategic and capital planning, assessments, modeling, research and analysis, software and hardware development, and acquisition. The contract also encompasses standards development and evaluation, simulation and wargaming, security, administration, and customization of software analytical tools, decision aids, and models.

A Shift in Defense IT Services

In a separate development, CACI International was chosen to provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with enterprise network modernization support under an eight-year, single award Enterprise Communications Services task order. The work will be carried out to meet a variety of network infrastructure requirements, including system design, implementation, operation, and maintenance. This illustrates a shift towards increasingly comprehensive IT support within the defense sector, aligning with the broader trends of digital transformation in governmental services.