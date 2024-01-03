en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

In the heart of Lebanon, the digital realm has become a battlefield in the ongoing protests against the political oligarchy. Activists, rallying since October, first congregated in response to a proposed tax on calls made via WhatsApp, a platform central to their communication and organization due to the country’s exorbitant regular call charges. However, as state or politically-owned mainstream media downplayed the civil unrest, social media emerged as the protesters’ primary avenue for information dissemination, organization, and documentation of events.

Government Surveillance and Intimidation

The reliance on digital platforms has also laid bare the protesters to surveillance by the Internal Security Forces’ Cybercrimes Bureau. The authorities have resorted to tactics such as infiltrating WhatsApp groups to identify and apprehend protest leaders. The government has faced criticism from human rights and civil liberties organizations for leveraging broad defamation laws and intimidation tactics to suppress dissent.

Case Study: Rabih El-Amine

These suppression tactics were experienced firsthand by filmmaker and activist Rabih El-Amine, who found himself summoned, questioned, and later assaulted for criticizing a bank on Facebook. The Cybercrimes Bureau has intensified its efforts, with over 3,599 investigations related to defamation conducted between 2015 and 2019.

Continued Crackdown Despite Political Changes

Despite the formation of a new cabinet, the crackdown on activists has persisted. Legal resistance has emerged as lawyers offer pro-bono services to those targeted by the government; a glimmer of a growing movement challenging political power in Lebanon.

0
Cybersecurity Human Rights Lebanon
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sony Cyberattack: Was North Korea Wrongly Accused?

By BNN Correspondents

Vipdiscoveryrewards.com Exposed: A New Face of Online Scams

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kuwait Bolsters Cybersecurity Infrastructure with Multi-Million Dollar Contract and National Center

By Dil Bar Irshad

Canara Bank Bolsters Cyber Security with Dedicated Wing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Singapore's CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Schem ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Singapore's CDC Issues Warning on Phishing Scams Tied to Voucher Schem ...
heart comment 0
TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive

By Dil Bar Irshad

TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive
Digital Divide: Contrasting Approaches of North and South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Divide: Contrasting Approaches of North and South Korea
Nigeria’s NIMC Clarifies 2024 Budget Allocation, Emphasizes Data Security

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's NIMC Clarifies 2024 Budget Allocation, Emphasizes Data Security
Loophole in Central Database Hub (Padu): A Wake-Up Call for Cybersecurity

By BNN Correspondents

Loophole in Central Database Hub (Padu): A Wake-Up Call for Cybersecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
16 seconds
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
18 seconds
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
18 seconds
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
23 seconds
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
23 seconds
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
35 seconds
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act
38 seconds
Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act
Leeds City Council to Transform Fearnville Leisure Centre into Sports and Wellbeing Hub
59 seconds
Leeds City Council to Transform Fearnville Leisure Centre into Sports and Wellbeing Hub
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
1 min
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
34 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app