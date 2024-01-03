Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

In the heart of Lebanon, the digital realm has become a battlefield in the ongoing protests against the political oligarchy. Activists, rallying since October, first congregated in response to a proposed tax on calls made via WhatsApp, a platform central to their communication and organization due to the country’s exorbitant regular call charges. However, as state or politically-owned mainstream media downplayed the civil unrest, social media emerged as the protesters’ primary avenue for information dissemination, organization, and documentation of events.

Government Surveillance and Intimidation

The reliance on digital platforms has also laid bare the protesters to surveillance by the Internal Security Forces’ Cybercrimes Bureau. The authorities have resorted to tactics such as infiltrating WhatsApp groups to identify and apprehend protest leaders. The government has faced criticism from human rights and civil liberties organizations for leveraging broad defamation laws and intimidation tactics to suppress dissent.

Case Study: Rabih El-Amine

These suppression tactics were experienced firsthand by filmmaker and activist Rabih El-Amine, who found himself summoned, questioned, and later assaulted for criticizing a bank on Facebook. The Cybercrimes Bureau has intensified its efforts, with over 3,599 investigations related to defamation conducted between 2015 and 2019.

Continued Crackdown Despite Political Changes

Despite the formation of a new cabinet, the crackdown on activists has persisted. Legal resistance has emerged as lawyers offer pro-bono services to those targeted by the government; a glimmer of a growing movement challenging political power in Lebanon.