Cybersecurity

Digital Divide: Contrasting Approaches of North and South Korea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Digital Divide: Contrasting Approaches of North and South Korea

In the world of digital technology, the Korean Peninsula presents a stark contrast. On one side, South Korea has emerged as a tech powerhouse, harnessing the power of digital technology to drive industrial growth and create a highly connected society. On the other side, North Korea has turned to technology as a weapon, nurturing cyber armies known for executing some of the world’s most notorious cyberattacks.

Emerging Cyber Warfare

Amidst nuclear threats and ballistic missiles, a new form of warfare has arisen. North Korea, despite its limited internet access for the general population, has developed cyber weapons that target not only South Korea but also other countries around the globe. These attacks range from data theft and encryption to outright destruction.

Defending Against Cyberattacks

Despite the increased cyber aggression, South Korea’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) and partnerships with private cybersecurity firms and international allies have proven successful in detecting and managing these threats. Yet, the need for cyber resiliency is emphasized more than ever. The ability to recover quickly from a breach, limiting the damage and reducing the duration of disruption, is paramount.

Technology’s Double-Edged Sword

The irony is not lost that countries with advanced digital technologies are also more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The rapid advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), also come with potential military misuse. Policymakers are urged to consider these implications and invest accordingly in cybersecurity measures to prevent future security threats.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

