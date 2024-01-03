en English
Cybersecurity

DFS Enhances Cybersecurity Measures; Governor Hochul Proposes Consumer Protection Amendments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
DFS Enhances Cybersecurity Measures; Governor Hochul Proposes Consumer Protection Amendments

On November 1, 2023, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) implemented its Second Amendment to the Cybersecurity Regulations, 23 NYCRR Part 500. The amendment, first announced on July 29, 2022, introduces new audit and reporting obligations, enhanced technology requirements, and precise roles for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), senior management, and governing bodies.

New Mandates Bolster Cybersecurity

The primary objective of these changes is to fortify cybersecurity protocols within covered entities, which have varying deadlines to adhere to the new mandates. The entities impacted by these regulations must comprehend the Amendment’s provisions, assess their compliance levels, and create necessary safeguards to meet the regulatory standards. They are also advised to pursue legal counsel to navigate the DFS Cybersecurity Regulations and the Second Amendment, to ensure appropriate compliance with the revised rules.

Proactive Steps Against Digital Threats

This amendment signifies a proactive initiative by the DFS in enhancing cybersecurity measures in the face of evolving challenges in the digital landscape. The amendment is seen as a crucial step in safeguarding the integrity of digital operations and protecting sensitive data from potential cyber threats.

Additional Consumer Protection Measures

Alongside these cybersecurity measures, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a consumer protection and affordability agenda. This includes proposals to strengthen consumer protections, establish regulations for Buy Now Pay Later loans, extend paid medical leave benefits, abolish co-pays for insulin, and combat medical debt. These proposed amendments aim to shield New Yorkers from unjust business practices, expand paid medical and disability leave benefits, offer financial relief for insulin costs, and curb hospitals’ ability to sue low-income patients for medical debt.

Cybersecurity United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

